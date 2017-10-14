6 TCU Horned Frogs vs Kansas State Wildcats Preview

- #12 Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns Preview
- Updated: October 14, 2017
Game Info
#6 TCU Horned Frogs vs Kansas State Wildcats
Saturday – October 14 – 11:00 a.m.
TV: FS1
Bill Snyder Family Stadium – Manhattan – KS
Records Prior to the Game
TCU Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0 Big 12)
Kansas State Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 Big 12)
TCU is making a lot of noise in the Big 12. With OU losing last week and playing Texas at the Cotton Bowl this week, TCU looks as if they have the Big 12 on lock. Horned Frogs faithfuls are chomping at the bit for this Saturday’s contest in Manhattan, Kansas!
Offense
The key on offense is Kenny Hill. He’s the undisputed leader on offense not because he’s the quarterback, but because he leads by example. Quarterback play is imperative for TCU’s offense. In order to play that position, you must be physical running the ball and fearless throwing into coverage. Hill has 1153 yards passing, with 10 touchdowns and 213 yards rushing. Darius Anderson will get the bulk of the carries this week. He’s a tough runner between the tackles. Wide Receiver Jalen Reagor has to establish himself as a passing threat. K-State defensive backfield plays very physical on the outside. The offense has to come out controlling the clock by running the ball.
Defense
Junior quarterback Jesse Ertz is very dangerous on the K-State offense. He leads the team with 1165 through the air and 630 yards on the ground. He’s accounted for 16 of the K-State touchdowns on offense. His 1759 of total offense sets him as the only threat for the Wildcats. If you stop him, you will stop that offense. The corner backs and safeties has to play a bump and run type coverage on the outside. If not, the Wildcats receivers will expose the Horned frogs defense. Jesse Ertz will breakdown under pressure. Collapsing the pocket around him gets him nervous. He’s a run first quarterback but will hurt you passing the ball as well. Wideout Dalton Schoen is his “go to” guy. The scouting report on him is that he breaks his routes to save his quarterback. He’s very reliable as a possession receiver.
Prediction
TCU has a 60% chance of winning on the road. The team is averaging 44 points a game, but K-State is only giving up an average of 20 points to the opposition.
Final Score
TCU 41 – K-State 30
