5 Melbourne Attractions You Don’t Want to Miss on Your Next Australian Adventure

Are you looking for exciting things to do and see on your next Australian adventure? These five Melbourne attractions are not to be missed!

Did you know that Melbourne is the second-largest city in Australia? With a place that big, you can expect there to be a ton of places to explore!

If you’re planning to go on a trip to this vibrant metropolis, you need proper preparation. That means looking up the best Melbourne tourist places around. But if you didn’t do this before, you might not know where to start.

Don’t worry, we’re here to help.

This list has five of the most popular Melbourne attractions, regardless of your preferred activity. Read on and learn places to add to your itinerary:

1. Melbourne Star

Also known as “the Southern Hemisphere’s only giant observation wheel”, the Melbourne Star Wheel towers above the metropolis. It’s 120 meters high, with 21 cabins enabling you to observe the city’s constantly changing panorama.

The average time for the wheel’s rotation is 30 minutes. During this time, you’ll see most of the metropolis. Locations like Port Phillip Bay, Mount Macedon, and Arthur’s Seat are also visible.

2. Luna Park

One of the top things to do in Melbourne is to visit Luna Park. The entrance is already something to behold, with Mr. Moon’s gaping mouth serving as the decoration. This park has been around since 1912, with the Scenic Railway as its main attraction.

This rollercoaster is the oldest continually operational ride in the world. But that isn’t the only fun ride in the park. Your family can also try out The Ghost Train and The Pharaoh’s Curse for a quick thrill.

3. Melbourne Zoo

This zoo uses the London Zoo as its inspiration. It’s Australia’s oldest zoo, and it’s conveniently within four kilometers of central Melbourne. This zoo serves as the habitat of over 320 various animal species, whether it’s native or exotic.

Among the zoo’s best exhibits are the Trail of Elephants and the Tropical Butterfly House. The best part is that the Melbourne zoo serves as a dedicated animal conservatory.

4. Scienceworks

Scienceworks gives a lot of Melbourne activities if you’re scientifically inclined. This location has lots of exhibitions and immersive presentations. These aim to explain to curious minds the intricacies of the universe.

It first opened in 1992, which features a Tesla coil Lightning Room, a Planetarium, and other scientific contraptions. Its historical Pumping Station and Sportswood give insight into the science of movement.

5. Queen Victoria Market

This is the biggest open-air market in the Southern Hemisphere. It’s one of the Melbourne attractions that offer various products to its visitors. It has historical sheds that sell anything: from fresh produce and hot donuts to homewares and souvenirs.

The market also hosts night markets every Wednesday. This is a wonderful sight to behold. The sheds become more alive with street performers and delicious food stalls.

Visit Melbourne Attractions Today!

These are the top Melbourne attractions you could add to your travel itinerary. Don’t hesitate to research other places you can visit that are close to these attractions. That way, you’ll have a fuller experience in Australia’s second-biggest city.

