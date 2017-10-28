- #4 TCU vs #25 Iowa State Preview
- UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida Preview
- Blitz Babe Jennifer
- 8 Casual Games Foodies & Chefs Will Love
- Weekly Recap: Dallas Stars Win Fourth Straight
- Justin Thomas wins CJ Cup at Nine Bridges
- Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers: Classic Trap Game
- Kansas Jayhawks vs #4 TCU Horned Frogs Preview
- SMU Mustangs at Cincinnati Bearcats: Game Preview
- UNT vs FAU Preview
#4 TCU vs #25 Iowa State Preview
-
- Updated: October 28, 2017
Game Info
#4 TCU Horned Frogs vs #25 Iowa State Cyclones
Saturday – October 28 – 2:30 p.m.
TV: ABC
Jack Trice Stadium – Ames – Iowa
Records Prior to the Game
TCU Horned Frogs (7-0, 4-0 Big 12)
Iowa State Cyclones (5-2, 3-1 Big 12)
TCU is the only undefeated Big 12 team left. The Horned Frogs are playing at Iowa State and are poised to make an example of the 25th ranked Cyclones! Iowa State is a good team across the board. Let’s see how the Frogs game plan sets for Saturday.
Offense
Kenny Hill is a man among boys. His play over the last three weeks has created a Heisman buzz, but he won’t get an invite. He’s already passed for 1736 yards with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. There are other quarterbacks in the country considered to be first rounders with numbers no where close to his at this point. Darius Anderson need to run the ball to control the clock this week. H was key last week but limited carries in the 4th quarter made it looked like he disappeared. He needs the ball to control the clock. The battle is on the offensive line. If the O-line can control Iowa State’s defensive line they can win easily.
Defense
Jacob Park is a good quarterback. Don’t think for one minute that the defense has an easy time with the Cyclones this week. You have to remember that the Cyclone beat OU this year. The have no problem putting up points. But lost to Texas by 10. The running game is a bit shaky from time to time. The Frogs defense has to come out and hit the Cyclones in the mouth! Pure and simple! David Montgomery will get his touches. The defense has to make the Cyclones a one dimensional team and not allow them to put together long scoring drives this week.
Prediction
TCU has a 67% on winning this week. But you never know. ESPN and The Sporting News said the same thing about OU beating Iowa State and look what happened. Don’t believe the hype! I’m going with TCU because they are ready for a National Championship run this year.
Final score
TCU 44 – Iowa State 30
You must be logged in to post a comment Login