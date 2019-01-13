4 Baylor downs TCU 79-55

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

A tough second quarter proved to be too much for the TCU women’s basketball team to overcome on Saturday as it fell to No. 4 Baylor, 79-55, at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena.



Amy Okonkwo led the Horned Frogs (11-4, 1-3 Big 12) with a season-high 20 points against the Lady Bears (13-1, 3-0), while Jordan Moore posted her third double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds.



Kianna Ray also scored in double-digits with all 13 of her points in the contest coming in the second half.



THE RUNDOWN

TCU held its own in the opening 10 minutes, trailing 16-9 after the first quarter before Baylor put its foot down on the pedal.



The Lady Bears came roaring out of the gate in the second quarter, opened with a 17-0 run and outscoring the Horned Frogs, 19-2, in the frame to take a commanding 35-11 lead into halftime.



The Horned Frogs refused to give in, however, and tied Baylor in the second half, 44-44. They were able to cut down on their turnovers, committing just five after halftime, and shot at a 46.9 percent clip, including 6-of-15 from beyond-the-arc.

