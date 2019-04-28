3 TCU Players drafted into the NFL

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU defensive end L.J. Collier was selected Thursday night in the first round by the Seattle Seahawks with the 29th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Collier, who earned his TCU degree, is the 13th first-round draft pick in Horned Frogs history and the fifth under head coach Gary Patterson. Four of those first-round draft picks with Patterson have come in the last 10 years.

A first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2018, Collier placed second on TCU with his career-high 6.0 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss. He also tied for third on the team with four pass breakups, the most by a defensive lineman.

A Munday, Texas, native, Collier closed his TCU career with 2.0 tackles for loss, including a sack, as part of four stops in the 10-7 overtime win versus Cal in the Cheez-It Bowl. He had a career-best eight tackles in the 14-13 victory over Kansas State.

Collier totaled 82 tackles in his TCU career, including 20.5 for a loss with 14.5 sacks.

Collier joins former TCU teammate and center Joey Hunt with the Seahawks. Hunt is entering his fourth season with Seattle after being a sixth-round pick in 2016.

TCU defensive end Ben Banogu was selected Friday night in the second round, the 49th pick overall, by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Banogu, who earned his TCU degree, is the second Horned Frog taken in the draft thus far. Fellow defensive end L.J. Collier was selected in the first round Thursday by the Seattle Seahawks.

Banogu joins fellow Horned Frog Derrick Kindred, set to enter his fourth NFL season, on the Colts. Banogu is the first Horned Frog drafted by Indianapolis since defensive end and first-round pick Jerry Hughes in 2010.

Banogu was first-team All-Big 12 each of his two seasons at TCU. He topped the Horned Frogs in 2018 with 18.0 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He totaled 57 stops on the year, including a career-best 10 to earn Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors in a 16-9 win at Baylor. He had a tackle for a loss and forced fumble on the Bears’ opening two snaps in the game.

A McKinney, Texas, native, Banogu also took part in two of TCU’s three defensive touchdowns on the season, returning a fumble 47 yards for a score in the 17-14 victory over Iowa State and forcing a fumble that Alec Dunham returned for a touchdown in a 42-12 win at SMU.

Banogu started all 27 games for the Horned Frogs the last two seasons. His 17.0 career sacks rank ninth in TCU history. He was the 2017 Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year and honorable mention for 2018 Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year.

TCU linebacker Ty Summers was selected Saturday by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft.



Summers is the third Horned Frog taken in this year’s draft, joining fellow TCU graduates L.J. Collier (first round, Seattle Seahawks) and Ben Banogu (second round, Indianapolis Colts). TCU has had at least three players selected in three of the last four NFL drafts.

Summers is the first Horned Frog drafted by the Packers since offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse in the fifth round in 2010.



Summers, a three-time All-Big 12 selection, had 319 tackles in his career for the second-best total in the 18-season tenure of head coach Gary Patterson. He was also a three-time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week and the Walter Camp National Player of the Week in 2015 when he posted a career-high 23 tackles, including the game-ending stop on a 4th-and-1 in the second overtime of a 28-21 victory over Baylor.

A San Antonio native, Summers was a high school quarterback before his arrival at TCU. In addition to his 319 career stops, he totaled 23.5 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks, including 4.0 in each of the last two seasons.



Summers was also a three-time Academic All-Big 12 recipient.

Patterson has now had 48 players drafted with a total of 116 in NFL camps. ESPN.com has previously ranked TCU No. 1 in the nation for developing NFL talent.