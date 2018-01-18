3 Stacks Smoke & Tap House Announces New Menu

Frisco, TX (January 17, 2018) – 3 Stacks Smoke & Tap House today announced its new menu and new executive management team including Chef Partner Pete Rukes, Managing Partner Andrew Wilkinson and Pit Master Bryan Shanahan who join owner Jason Hall and Vice President Andrew Golden.

The five-year-old restaurant will temporarily close for business Monday, January 22 and reopen Monday, February 5 with a new menu featuring 3 Stacks Smoke & Tap House favorites in addition to Chef Rukes’ new offerings. Cousins, Chef Rukes and Wilkinson met Hall through a family friend and decided to elevate the brand with a new menu.

“When Andrew [Wilkinson] and I met Jason and Andrew [Golden], we immediately hit it off,” said Chef Rukes, Executive Chef of 3 Stacks Smoke & Tap House. “We hope to improve the barbeque experience with a quality new menu incorporating a chef-driven twist on southern classics.”

Chef Rukes brings nearly 20 years of culinary experience to 3 Stacks Smoke & Tap House and was most recently with Capital Grille in Fort Worth. A few of his new and unique additions to the traditional Texas barbeque menu will include jalapeno-cheddar sausage corn dogs, Texas poutine with brisket chili, a BLT with house cured pork belly and fried green tomatoes, and a scratch-made warm donut bread pudding. The restaurant is also upgrading some of its current offerings including USDA prime brisket and house made sausage prepared in the new sausage production room, which Pit Master Bryan Shanahan will oversee.

3 Stacks Smoke & Tap House will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 am to 9 pm and Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm with the exception of game days; the restaurant will stay open until the game ends.

About 3 Stacks Smoke & Tap House

3 Stacks Smoke & Tap House is a full-service barbeque restaurant located at 4226 Preston Road in Frisco, Texas. The restaurant is owned by Jason Hall and ran by General Manager Andrew Wilkinson. Chef Pete Rukes and Pit Master Bryan Shanahan oversee the menu and pit. For more information, please visit www.3stacksbbq.com.