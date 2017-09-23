- #3 Oklahoma Sooners vs Baylor Bears
- Updated: September 23, 2017
Game Info
#3 Oklahoma Sooners vs Baylor Bears
Saturday – September 23 – 5:30 p.m.
TV: FS1
McLane Stadium – Waco – Texas
Records Prior to the Game
Oklahoma Sooners (3-0, 0-0 Big 12)
Baylor Bears (0-3, 0-0 Big 12)
Will it be another flag planting ceremony in Waco? Two weeks ago OU’s quarterback Baker Mayfield planted OU’s flag in the middle of of Ohio States mid-field after the game. Well I’m sure that he won’t do that this week, but Baylor has had OU’s number in the past. Baylor has won three of the last four against the Sooners and this is the first conference game of the year for both teams. “I wouldn’t say its more than a game because we had a good game two years ago”, said OU’s quarterback Baker Mayfield. “We have something to prove!”
Why you should watch this game
Baylor fans need to get this game at home for the team’s first win of the season. Beating OU again will heal some wounds by dropping three very winnable games.
Why shouldn’t watch this game
The sports world is predicting OU by 100! As a fan you don’t want to see your team get destroyed… so grocery shopping will be your main focus!
Offense
Anu Solomon has been ok so far, but the running game will be key to establishing anything Saturday. John Lovett has to be able to get at least 15 carries in the first half. Why come out passing the ball. Establish the run first and allow passing lanes to open. OU’s defense features three cornerbacks that will play in the NFL. So run the ball early in this one. Although he’s a freshman, give him the ball. You wouldn’t start him if he couldn’t provide the ground attack that’s needed. Chris Platt is Anu Solomon`s favorite weapon. If he’s being moved around, he can be what the Bears need to keep up on Saturday.
Defense
Baker Mayfield is scary! He looks like Derek Carr in a college uniform. Stopping him is just the beginning of the defense’s worries. Sophomore running back Abdul Adams is looking to get into the end zone early and often. He can run between the tackles because he’s big, strong, fast and physical. The first three games of the season OU’s offense has averaged over 599 yards per game, while Baylor has given their opponents an average 463. This will be a very lopsided affair in Waco.
Prediction
I can’t see Baylor winning this game. Looking at the first three games of the year, I can’t see them scoring 14 points in this one. I know your saying, “He with little faith!” Well your faith would be shaken as well! I see it being Oklahoma 45 – Baylor 10!
