3 Ohio State vs #18 Penn State Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs #18 Penn State Nittany Lions

Saturday – October 31 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Beaver Stadium – University Park, PA



Records Before the Game

#3 Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0)

#18 Penn State Nittany Lions (0-1)

The Big 10 Conference is back. Last week the conference started football playing this year because of COVID-19. Last week Ohio State beat Nebraska at home, while Penn State lost a nail biter on the road versus Indiana in overtime. This game will be a statement game for both teams in conference play this week. Let’s take a look at this Big 10 contest.



Why you should watch this game

Ohio State has something to prove on the road. Penn State lost on the road and needs this win to gain footing in the conference.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You have to get the decorations for the Halloween party for the neighborhood. Getting out early to pick up supplies is key.



#3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State is led by Heisman hopeful QB Justin Fields. He is one of the nation’s top dual threat quarterbacks. He can beat you running the ball and throwing it as well. He has 276 yards through the air with a pair of touchdowns and no interceptions. His QBR is 97.0. He also leads the team in rushing with 15 carries with 54 yards and a touchdown. He is the X-factor on offense this week. You stop him, you stop that Buckeyes offense. The Ohio State defense is stingy and physical. They gave up 17 points last week and had three take aways as well.



#18 Penn State Nittany Lions

Last week the Nittany Lions got blind sided by the Hoosiers in conference play. Junior QB Sean Clifford’s fourth quarter interception allowed the Hoosiers to go into overtime last week. He has passed for 238 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. The Nittany Lions offense can put up points, but the defense fell short on their side of the ball. They gave up 36 points on the road and this week they can’t allow Ohio State to score that many points. Look for Penn State to get things on track.



Prediction

The over/under is 63.5. So take the under in this one. If Ohio State gets off to go quick start, the Nittany Lions will have a long afternoon. If Penn State grabs an early lead, they will need to eat up some clock to keep the Buckeye offense off the field. ESPN has Ohio State with a 79% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking Ohio State by 17!



Final Score

Buckeyes – 34

Nittany Lions – 17