3 Georgia Bulldogs vs #2 Alabama Crimson Tide Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#3 Georgia Bulldogs vs #2 Alabama Crimson Tide

Saturday – October 17 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Bryant-Denny Stadium – Tuscaloosa, AL

Records Before the Kick

#3 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0, 3-0 SEC)

#2 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0, 3-0 SEC)



In the midst of a pandemic with cancelled games, sick players and loss of revenue. This game will put the country on hold. ‘Bama’s Head Coach Nick Saban has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus so he won’t be at the game. Assistant Coach Steve Sarkisian during this week’s match up. Look for the Georgia Bulldogs to come into Tuscaloosa looking for their fourth win of the season. Let’s take a look at this week’s most anticipated game of the 2020 college football season.



Why you should watch this game

Both teams are undefeated and looking to knock each other out of their seeds. Clemson is number #1, but these two teams want that spot. Nick Saban won’t be on the sideline so ‘Bama will be left without the general patrolling the team.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

It’s date night and your lady wants to be wined and dined without sports interrupting the romantic evening she thinks you have planned.

#3 Georgia Bulldogs

Junior QB Stetson Bennett has taken the reins of the Bulldog offense and made it his own. He has passed for 689 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. The offense is dynamic with running back Zamir White getting the bulk of the carries. He has four rushing TDs on 54 carries this year. The defense is key this week. They have giving up 12 points per game. Alabama is is scoring 50 per game. This game will be something to see.

#2 Alabama Crimson Tide

QB Mac Jones has to be on point. He understands the offense and knows the ins-and-outs of how head coach Nick Saban wants his offense to operate. Passing the ball against the young secondary of the Bulldogs defense will be key. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle will be targeted early and often. He’s averaging 20.8 yards a catch with 3 touchdowns on 19 receptions on the young season. Running back Najee Harris will get his touches as well. He has 10 rushing TDs on 52 carries. The Crimson Tide offense is putting up 51 points on offense, but giving up 30 points on defense.



Prediction

ESPN has Alabama with a 60.6% chance of winning at home this week. The over/under is 56, so take the over in this one. I’m taking Alabama by 17 in this one.



Final Score

Alabama – 41

Georgia – 27