25 Memphis Tigers vs SMU Mustangs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#25 Memphis Tigers vs SMU Mustangs

Saturday – October 3 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, Texas



Records Before the Kick

#25 Memphis Tigers (1-0, 0-0 American)

SMU Mustangs (3-0, 0-0 American)



SMU has been putting up big numbers against really good defenses this year. The passing game and the running game has a balance that has kept defense coordinators guessing for the first three games of the season. Memphis has only played one game this season. Their defense is physical on the edge and on the corners. This game will be a great test for both teams.



Why you should watch this game

Both teams are good and their defenses will play big in this one. You want to see if SMU will score 50 in this one.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

There’s a better game on with higher stakes than this one on another channel. You have a remote, right?



Memphis Tigers

The Tigers have been getting a lot of rest this season. COVID-19 has been undefeated with this team. In their first game Memphis looked as if they would be the team to beat in their conference. The defense is the real reason why they are 1-0. Look for the defensive line to play physical up front with SMU’s offensive line. They have to keep pressure on SMU’s offense to have a chance this week on the road.

SMU Mustangs

SMU hasn’t turned the ball over this season. That has been the key for this team this year. They have a great balance of pass/run plays. Running back Ulysses Bentley is leading the nation in rushing and he’s averaging 11-yards a carry. QB Shane Buechele has been excellent under center controlling that high powered offense. The defense will be key this week as well. Look for SMU’s corners to play strong on the outside. The defense will play fast and physical at home Saturday.

Prediction

The over/under is 47! So take the over. SMU has one of the best offenses in the country. Look for them to run it up at home against Memphis. Memphis’ defense is good, but stopping the run is key.



Final Score

Mustangs – 35

Tigers – 24