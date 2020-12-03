23 Iowa State hands TCU their first loss of the season.

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU sophomore Tavy Diggs led a trio of double-digit scoring efforts, but it wasn’t enough as the TCU Horned Frogs (2-1, 0-1) collected its first loss of the season, falling in its Big 12 opener, 91-68, to the No. 23-ranked Iowa State Cyclones (2-1, 1-0) Wednesday evening at Schollmaier Arena.



Diggs poured in career-high 19 points as she drained nine of her 17 field goal attempts in the game. Lauren Heard followed with 18 points and Michelle Berry pitched in with a season-high 15 points.



Despite connecting on .471 (8-17) from the field in the second quarter and then following with a .533 (8-15) shooting percentage in the third quarter, TCU was limited to a season-low .371 (23-62) shooting percentage overall. Iowa State’s defense limited the home team to just a .200 (3-15) shooting effort in the first quarter, on the way to a 28-10 lead.

TCU managed to more than double-up its scoring output from the first quarter with 22 points, but the Cyclones’ five three-pointers in the frame was good enough to help keep a double-digit lead.



TURNING POINT

Iowa State opened the game with a 10-0 run and never looked back. The Cyclones scored 51 first-half points on 19-of-33 shooting (.576) and a 9-of-18 (.500) effort from three-point range. TCU shot just .344 (11-32) from the field in the first half and never escaped what was at one point a 27-point deficit.



Heard scored 10 of her first-half 11 points in the second quarter and cut the deficit to as low as 19 points, but a late and-one from Ashley Joens pushed the ISU lead to 22 points at the break. Diggs would pour in a team-best eight points in a third quarter that saw the Horned Frogs get back within 14 at one point, but TCU never got the break it desperately needed down the stretch.



FROG FACTS

• The loss snapped TCU’s two-game winning streak in Big 12 openers.

• The defeat also saw TCU’s three-game winning streak against Iowa State come to an end.

• TCU is now 10-9 all-time against the Cyclones, which includes a 10-7 record against them in Big 12 play. The Horned Frogs are 6-3 all-time when facing ISU at home.

• TCU is now 63-82 all-time in Big 12 play.

• TCU was out-rebounded for the first time this season. ISU won the battle of the boards, 45-35.

• The Horned Frogs managed just four steals in the game after averaging 16.5 steals per game though the first two contests this season.

• Tavy Diggs set a new career-high with 19 points. Her previous career-high was nine points, which she scored in the season-opener against Incarnate Word.

• Lauren Heard scored 15+ points in a game for the seventh straight contest dating back to last season.

• Heard led the team with five assists, while Caroline Germond followed with four dimes.

• Michelle Berry pulled down a season-high nine rebounds to lead TCU on the boards.

• Berry’s 15-points was a new season-high, also.

• Yummy Morris tallied a season-high three-blocked shots, just one shy from her career-high.

Courtesy TCU Basketball