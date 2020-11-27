22 Auburn Tigers vs #1 Alabama Crimson Tide Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#22 Auburn Tigers vs #1 Alabama Crimson Tide

Saturday – November 28 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

Bryant-Denny Stadium – Tuscaloosa, AL

Records Before the Game

#22 Auburn Tigers (5-2, 5-2 SEC)

#1 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-0, 7-0 SEC)



The Iron Bowl is a huge game for both of these schools. The winner has bragging rights and the trophy for a year. We can talk about wins and losses, but the big news is ‘Bama’s Head Coach Nick Saban testing positive for COVID-19… again. No one can pin point how he got it, but this is the second time this year. Let’s take a look at this week’s contest in Tuscaloosa.



The SEC Conference

Auburn is coming into Tuscaloosa to give Bama a beating and knock them off of their high horse. Believe it or not, the Tigers have the talent to do it.



National Rankings

The Crimson Tide has pretty much had the top spot (number 1 ranking) in a choke hold since Nick Saban been at Bama. This week he won’t be on the sideline, but Bama is still Bama!



#22 Auburn Tigers

QB Bo Nix is the key. He has the talent to carry this offense, but he’s been a bit erratic at times. He reminds me of Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield. He has the talent and you know he can do it, but falls short at times. Nix has 1627 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Running back Tank Bigsby needs the ball early and often. Establishing the run will be key. It will keep the Alabama offense off the field. Junior wide out Seth Williams averages 17.1 yards a reception. He has to get into the mix early as well. The Tiger offense averages 28 points per game, but gives up 22 points on defense.



#1 Alabama Crimson Tide

QB Mac Jones has taken the reigns and has run the offense like he has drawn up the plays himself. He has 2426 yards through the air with 18 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He leads the country in efficiency with 95.3 QBR. Senior RB Najee Harris has 16 touchdowns on 137 attempts and 797 yards on the ground. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith is leading the Crimson Tide with 10 touchdowns receptions and is averaging 13.9 per catch. Alabama has interchangeable parts at every position. The offense is averaging 49 points per game. The defense is giving up 19 to opposing offenses.



Prediction

ESPN has Alabama with a 92% chance of winning this one at home. The over/under is 62.5 so take the over, its the safe bet! I’m taking Bama by (insert whatever you want here). Alabama is going to win by a huge margin anyways.



Final Score

Crimson Tide – 52

Tigers – 21 (If that!)