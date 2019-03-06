21 Texas too much for TCU in the regular season finale

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Its coldest-shooting night of the season proved too much for the TCU women’s basketball team to overcome as it dropped a 62-48 decision to No. 21 Texas in the regular-season finale at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena.



The Horned Frogs (20-9, 10-8 Big 12) will be the sixth-seed in the upcoming Big 12 Championship in Oklahoma City, Okla., and will get another shot against the third-seeded Longhorns (22-8, 12-6) at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.



Following Tuesday’s game, TCU honored its three seniors – Jordan Moore , Amy Okonkwo , and Dakota Vann – with a tribute video and commemorative jersey.



Senior Jordan Moore led the Horned Frogs in scoring for the fifth consecutive game, totaling 15 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals. It was also the fifth consecutive game in which she scored at least 15 points.



Fellow classmate Amy Okonkwo also scored in double-figures with 14 points in addition to pulling down six rebounds in her final regular-season game as a Horned Frog. She also made two of the TCU’s three 3-pointers in the game, shooting 2-of-4 (50 percent) beyond-the-arc.



Junior Kianna Ray , an Austin native, dished out five assists, grabbed six rebounds, and blocked two shots in the loss.



The Rundown

Both teams started cold from the floor, combining for just nine points (5-4) in the first five minutes of the game.



After missing eight of its first nine shots, TCU bounced back to make six of its next 10 to grab a slim 15-14 advantage after one quarter. The Horned Frogs defense blocked four shots and held the Longhorns to just 35 percent from the floor in the first quarter.



Although TCU pushed its lead up to five with four quick points to start the second quarter, Texas responded with a 10-3 run to regain the advantage at 26-24.



That lead would be short-lived though as Okonkwo took control offensively, scoring seven of TCU’s final nine points in the half to bring the game back to a deadlock at 31-31 as both teams hit the locker rooms at the break.



Texas opened the second half on a 13-5 run to grab a 44-36 lead, but TCU’s defense again buckled down. It held the Longhorns to just four points and one field goal for the final 6:09 of the third quarter, shrinking its deficit to just four at 48-44 going into the fourth quarter.



That was as close as the Frogs would get, however, as they managed just four points and one field goal in the final frame en route to falling, 62-48.

Courtesy; TCU Basketball