21 SAVAGE ANNOUNCES NORTH AMERICAN SUMMER HEADLINE TOUR

(Dallas, TX – May 7, 2019) Making his anxiously awaited return to the road, GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multiplatinum-certified rapper, artist, and visionary 21 Savage reveals the details for a full-scale North American headline tour this summer.

Produced by Live Nation, the 21 Savage I AM > I WAS tour will kick off July 10 in Oklahoma City and make stops in 20 cities before wrapping up on August 16 in his hometown of Atlanta. Tickets go on sale to general public beginning Friday, May 10 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. In addition, a limited number of VIP Packages will also be available including premium tickets, meet & greets, early entry, exclusive merch and more.

Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

This will be the artist’s first tour in support of his gold-certified second full-length, i am > i was [Slaughter Gang/Epic Records] and biggest headline run to date. The album continues to resound throughout culture. Among many successes, the single “a lot” recently garnered a platinum plaque, nearing 200 million streams on Spotify. Total streams for the tracklisting as a whole quickly approach half-a-billion across platforms.

Not to mention, its uninspired unmatched critical praise. Proclaiming it “a great artistic leap forward,” High Snobiety bestowed a coveted 4.5-out-of-5 score on the album. Variety predicted, “It’s surprising, considering his bona fides – not to mention the A-list guests on this album – that 21 Savage is not yet a household name…i am > i was should change that.” Pitchfork summed it up best by writing,“i am > i was shatters the notion of 21 Savage as a specialist with a narrow purview and audience, and recasts him as a star in waiting, all without forcing him into unflattering contortions. It also cements him as a far more original stylist than other hopefuls from Atlanta.”

Right now, he covers the latest issue of Billboard. Check it out HERE!

21 Savage tears up the road throughout 2019.

Get ready for more surprises.

TOUR DATES:

7/10 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

7/12 – Houston, TX – White Oak Amphitheatre

7/13 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

7/16 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre *

7/18 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

7/19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Shrine *

7/20 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

7/23 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

7/25 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

7/27 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

7/30 – Minneapolis, MN – Myth

8/2 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

8/4 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

8/6 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

8/8 – New York, NY – Pier 17 *

8/10 – Boston, MA – Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell

8/11 – Baltimore, MD – Moonrise Festival

8/14 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

8/15 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/16 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

*Without DaBaby

About 21 Savage:

With an unapologetic flow, bulletproof bars, and deadly hooks, 21 Savage left an indelible mark on hip-hop as a true original. His full-length debut, Issa Album, clinched #2 behind Jay-Z’s 4:44 on the Billboard Top 200, earned a gold certification from the RIAA, and garnered widespread acclaim from Pitchfork, XXL, and more. At the same time, it produced a string of definitive hits for 2017, including the triple-platinum “Bank Account.” Within months of its release, he returned to the top of the charts on the collaborative epic, Without Warning, alongside Offset and Metro Boomin. It landed at #4 on the Billboard Top 200 and yielded the platinum “Ghostface Killers” [feat. Travis Scott]. Simultaneously, he featured on the year’s biggest hit, Post Malone’s six-times platinum “rockstar” and joined his collaborator for a sold out summer tour. Showing a greater 21 Savage, i am > i was, brings us closer and takes it to the next level all around.