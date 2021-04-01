2021 Women’s Final Four Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



We’ve been on pins and needles waiting to see how this season would turn out. One thing’s for sure in the Women’s College Basketball world, UConn is always in the mix. One must keep in mind that the South Carolina Gamecocks led by Head Coach Dawn Staley will be there looking for the school’s second title under her watch. This year, the Cinderella team is the University of Arizona Wildcats led by Head Coach Adia Barnes, who herself was a standout player for the same school she coaches. Stanford has been a staple in the national tournament for the past 13 years and this will be their time to de-throne national powerhouse teams. Let’s take a look at this year’s Women’s Final Four and my prediction.



Women’s NCAA Final Four – Early Game

1 South Carolina (26-4)

1 Stanford (28-2)

Time: 5:00 PM

Date: April 2, 2021

Site: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas



This game will come down to who’s willing to play defense! South Carolina will come out shooting. They lead their conference in three point percentage with 41% in the first half. This team can easily play from behind, but holding double-digit leads has hurt this team in three games this year. Stanford is waiting in the wings to display their high octane offense in this one. Look for Stanford to set up their full court defense after every made basket. Stanford loves creating havoc on the defensive end of the floor. ESPN has the over/under 133.5, so take the under in this one.

My prediction: South Carolina by 12!



Women’s NCAA Final Four – Late Game

3 Arizona (20-5)

1 Connecticut (28-1)

Time: 8:30 PM

Date 2, 2021

Site: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas



Arizona Wildcats pulled off one of the most shocking wins in the Elite Eight by beating Indiana by 13! Indiana was supposed to cruise past Arizona, but that didn’t happen. Look forward to watching a good defensive team match up against one of the best college programs ever. UConn is one of the best women’s program ever under Head Coach Geno Auriemma. UConn beat Baylor in the Elite Eight on a missed call under the defensive basket with seconds left. The over/under is 128, so take the over in this one. My Prediction: UConn by 10!



Championship Game

UConn vs South Carolina

South Carolina’s defense will stifle UConn’s superstar freshman Paige Bueckers! You read it here first. South Carolina can answer UConn’s offensive bursts from start to finish. In order for UConn to win a this year, Coach Geno will have to dig deep and use his bench to stay in the game.

My Prediction: South Carolina wins the National Championship by 12!