2021 Rose Bowl Game Presented by Capital One

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#4 Notre Dame Fight Irish vs #1 Alabama Crimson Tide

Friday – January 1 – 3:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Records Before the Game

#4 Notre Dame Fight Irish (10-1)

#1 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-0)



Covid-19 strikes again! The Rose Bowl will be played at JerryWorld. Several questions will be answered in this game. First, can the Fighting Irish slay the beast known as Alabama? Second, can the Crimson Tide get into another championship game? Finally, is the CFP controlled by alumni associations plotting to get their teams in? This game will answer whispered questions that need to be addressed.



Independents vs Conferences

Everyone knows that Notre Dame isn’t bound by a conference. They pretty much make their own rules, like joining the ACC for this season. Alabama is in the SEC one of the most talented conferences in the country. This game would allow other schools to basically float around and not be bound to a conference and still play in big games.



What does it mean?

Alabama’s offense will look to expose the Fighting Irish defense. Notre Dame’s Ian Book has to put up points against the Crimson Tide’s stingy defense.



#4 Notre Dame Fight Irish

QB Ian Book has to play lights out. He has 2601 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. He very rarely turns the ball over and managing the offense is one of the keys for the Fighting Irish. Sophomore running back Kyren Williams has to get his touches early. He has 1061 rushing with 12 touchdowns. He averages 5.4 yards a carry this year. Senior wide out Javon McKinley is dynamic and the offense needs to get him the ball in the slot. That’s where’s he’s most dangerous. Notre Dame will bring their lunch pail and play old school gritty football.



#1 Alabama Crimson Tide

This offense is dynamic to say the say the least. The starting quarterback and wide receiver are favored to win the Heisman Trophy. QB Mac Jones has 3739 passing yards with 32 touchdowns and four interceptions while wideout DeVonta Smith has 1511 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns. The offense averages 49.7 points per game. It seems like no one has been able to stop them for the last 9 years! They also average 217 yards on the ground this season. Their defense might not be what it has been in recent seasons, but can be stifling at times as well. The defense gives up 19 points per game.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chrisom Tide with a 81% chance of winning. I really want to see Notre Dame exercise their demons, but it won’t be in this game. I’m taking Alabama by 14!



Final Score

Alabama – 44

Notre Dame – 30