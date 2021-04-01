2021 Men’s Final Four Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



This year on the Men’s side of college hoops, we have no Duke, Kentucky, Kansas or Michigan State plastered all over our television screens for the Final Four. Don’t get me wrong, there’s so much parity in Men’s basketball now. The “Blue Bloods” are watching like other fans. This year, Baylor, University of Houston, UCLA and Gonzaga takes the stage. Let’s take a look at these teams and they keys to victory. I’ll give you my upset alert and 2021 NCAA Championship game and prediction at the end.



NCAA Final Four – Early Game

2 Houston Cougars (28-3)

1 Baylor Bears (26-2)

Time: 4:14 PM

Place: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, In.



I wanted to see Baylor versus Gonzaga! Baylor has a pretty deep team and anyone from their starters and bench players can drop 25 on any team at any time. The Bears Wisconsin, Villanova and Arkansas to get here. They averaged double digits to get to this game. The Houston Cougars has been a pretty good team this year only losing 3 games. Houston has quality wins over Rutgers, Syracuse and Oregon State to get to the final four.. This will be a tough game both squads. My Prediction: Baylor 10!



NCAA Final Four – Late Game

1 Gonzaga (30-0)

11 UCLA (22-9)

Time: 7:34 PM

Site: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, In.



Gonzaga is looking to go undefeated and win a national championship. The Bulldogs has steamed rolled everyone on their schedule this year. The Bulldogs is chasing something that has eluded thousands of teams for over 50 years .. perfection. UCLA is next to have a chance at stopping this team. Gonzaga has beaten Oklahoma, Creighton and USC to get here while averaging 18.5 points in each win. USC wasn’t supposed to make it past the elite eight. They have wins over: Abilene Christian, Alabama and Michigan. The Michigan game was an eye opener to the rest of the country. This game won’t be remotely close from start to finish. Let’s face it, Gonzaga is just better.

My prediction: Gonzaga by 21!



Championship Game

Baylor vs Gonzaga

I’m not going to beat around the bush with my prediction. Gonzaga is a very discipline team that plays hard on both ends of the floor, and so is Baylor! Both teams can score at will, but the winner would be the team that creates turnovers and score points in transition. I’m taking Baylor by 6! Believe what you want, but Baylor’s bench is tough and physical and that wins championships!