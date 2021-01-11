2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs #1 Alabama Crimson Tide

Monday – January 11 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL



Records Before the Game

#3 Ohio State Buckeyes 7-0

#1 Alabama Crimson Tide 12-0



The has been one of the craziest college season that I’ve ever been a part of. The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged the players, athletic department staffs and coaches all over the country. Teams have cancelled and rescheduled games from the start of spring camps on every campus this year. Alabama’s Head Coach Nick Saban tested positive this year. No one or team was safe. All that to say, on Monday night it’ll be time to play for the National Championship and bragging rights for the next year. Let’s take a look at this year’s championship game between Ohio State and Alabama.



Who needs this game?

Both teams! This game will add to the lore of Nick Saban as one of the, if not the greatest college football coach ever. Ohio State looks to stop the Alabama dynasty and start their own championship dreams by beating the number 1 team in the nation.



No one remembers second place

This game comes down to the SEC conference versus Big 10 conference. The winner of this game will have their pick of the cream of the crop when it comes to dealing with recruiting for the next few years. The loser of this game will have to carry this loss for a year hoping to get back and right the wrong from the previous year.



Ohio State Buckeyes – Big 10 Conference

QB Justin Fields is poised to start off throwing the ball against ‘Bama’s defense. He has 1906 yards through the air with 21 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He can beat you through the air and with his legs extending plays with timely carries. His ribs/back might still be in pain since he was hit in his last game against Clemson. RB Trey Sermon will get his touches as well. He has 868 yards with 4 touchdowns and averages 7.5 yards a carry. Ohio State averages 43 points per game while the defense gives up 21 points to opposition. The key to victory against Alabama is to run the ball at the Crimson Tide defensive line.



Alabama Crimson Tide – SEC Conference

QB Mac Jones and wide out DeVonta Smith (current Heisman Trophy winner) is a very dangerous combination. Mac Jones has 4039 yards passing with 36 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. DeVonta Smith has 20 touchdowns and 1641 receiving yards this season. RB Najee Harris (finished 5th in the Heisman voting) has 1387 rushing yards with 24 touchdowns this season. This offense is high octane and anyone can score from anywhere on the field. The key to victory for Alabama, play tough defense! Alabama will put up points.



Prediction

ESPN has the Crimson Tide with a 62.5% chance of claiming their sixth championship under Coach Saban. I really want to pull for the under dog and take Ohio State by 7! Well, I’m not doing that! I’m taking Alabama by 14!



Final Score

Alabama – 31

Ohio State – 17