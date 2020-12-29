2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs #2 Clemson Tigers

Friday – January 1 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, LA



Records Before the Game

#3 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0)

#2 Clemson Tigers (10-1)



This game is surrounded by a lot of tension started by Clemson’s Head Coach Dabo Swinney. He shared his thoughts about Ohio State only playing six games and was rewarded with a chance of a national championship. What he said is true, but look at what college football has been through this year. I believe the winner of this game has a chance of being champions of the college football world. Let’s take a look at this CFP semifinal game.



Snacks

Hot wings, Rotel dip and Pizza Hut pizzas for this one! Since you can only invite a limited amount of friends you don’t need that much. I forgot about drinks… Coke will do just fine!



Placing Bets

The over/under is 66.5 (the combined scoring total for both teams). I truly believe that these teams will score more than 66 points in this game. Take the over and win some loot!



#3 Ohio State Buckeyes

QB Justin Fields was one of the Heisman hopefuls this season, but COVID-19 had other plans. The conference canceled the season, then changed it and teams postponed and rescheduled games that were never played. Ohio State went undefeated in six games which made them bowl eligible. In six games QB Justin Field has 1521 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Buckeyes average 42 points per game while the defense is giving up 21 points per contest. This will be very interesting.



#2 Clemson Tigers

QB Trevor Lawrence started the season as a lock for the Heisman and looked as if he would be the number 1 pick in the NFL draft. Well, he got sick and had to sit out two games with COVID. He returned like he never left. He has 2753 yards through the air with 22 TDs and four interceptions. Running back Travis Etienne has been the guiding light for this offense since he showed up on campus four years ago. He will get his touches early and often. Look for the defense to play big in this one. They give up an average of 17.5 points per game.



Prediction

ESPN has the game dead locked at 50% for both teams. I won’t beat around the bush and say a bunch of nonsense. I’m taking Ohio State by seven!



Final Score

Ohio State – 37

Clemson – 30