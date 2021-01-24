2021 AFC Championship Game Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday – January 24 – 5:40 p.m.

TV: CBS

Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO.



Records Before the Game

Buffalo Bills 13-3, 6-2 Away

Kansas City Chiefs 14-2, 6-2 Home



This one is the “Battle of the Young Guns”. The Bills young signal caller Josh Allen versus the reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. This game will boil down to how each one of these guys play. Let’s take a look at the keys for victory and the game within the game.



Mahomes Out of Concussion Protocol

In the beginning of the 3rd quarter of the NFC divisional game, Patrick Mahomes was knocked out of the game and back up Chad Henne came in to finish the game. Mahomes is the key for that Chiefs offense. He has been cleared and will play on Sunday. The question will be if there are any lingering effects. I’m curious how Mahomes reacts if he gets his bell rung. We all know that he has an even bigger target on his back now.



Playoff Drought No More

The last time the Bills made the playoffs was in 1995! The Bills are a pretty good team, last week the beat the Ravens by 14 points. Buffalo will display their high powered offense early and often. They have a great chance of winning on the road in Kansas City. They have an aggressive defense that will take chances. Risk versus reward?



Buffalo Bills

QB Josh Allen has proven to the league that he’s here and he’s ready to win at all costs. He has 4544 yards through the air with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His main target is wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs has 1535 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns. The key will be the Buffalo defense that only gives up and average of 13.5 points a game. The defensive line is solid, but at times struggle in the red zone. Look for the defense to make key changes on how they play because the Chiefs offense can score from anywhere on the field.



Kansas City Chiefs

QB Patrick Mahomes is the main concern for this team right now. Without him, the Chiefs are a mediocre team needing a quarterback to get them over the hump. Don’t get me wrong, they have talent at every skilled position, but if Mahomes can’t the ball in the hands of their playmakers, they’re become an average team. TE Travis Kelce will be the key. He will be the x factor for extending plays and moving the first down sticks. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will return for this title game and just like Mahomes; there will be questions regarding his effectiveness. The Chiefs will be without the services of running back Le’Veon Bell and wide receiver Sammy Watkins for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Needless to say the Chiefs offense resembles a MASH unit trying to put the pieces together…



Prediction

ESPN has the Bills with a 53% chance of winning on the road. This stems from the concussion Mahomes suffered in last week’s game against the Browns. I like both teams, but I’m taking Chiefs to repeat as AFC Champs.



Final Score

Chiefs – 32

Bills – 27