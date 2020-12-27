2020 Valero Alamo Bowl Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#20 Texas Longhorns vs Colorado Buffaloes

Tuesday – December 29 – 8:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Alamodome – San Antonio, TX



Records Before the Game

#20 Texas Longhorns (6-3)

Colorado Buffaloes (4-1)



Texas and Colorado in the Alamodome? This game will have plenty of fireworks. Texas offense averages 41 points per game while Colorado averages 29. These teams will play way above their talents. This will be a must watch game because of recruiting and both coaches are on the hot seat. Let’s take a look at this year’s Valero Alamo Bowl.



Who needs this win more?

Both teams! This game will either extend a head coaching job or it might have the other looking for another. It’s amazing how these teams ended up here.



What’s next?

Both conferences has taken a backseat to the BIG10, SEC, ACC and BIG East. A win a for either team would add another trophy to their trophy case and get in state talent to stay home.



#20 Texas Longhorns

Senior QB Sam Ehlinger is looking to close out his career with a bowl championship. He has 2406 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. This was a tumultuous offseason for him and the Longhorns offense. He is the x-factor for a win. The offensive line as a group has been lackluster. Pass protection is key for a win. The offense will first establish the run to open up passing lanes.



Colorado Buffaloes

QB Sam Noyer has a great opportunity to steal a win against Texas in San Antonio. This year has been a very difficult season for the Buffs. They only played five games this season. The Buffs are 4-1 losing to Utah in their last game. Key wins: Arizona, San Diego State, Stanford and UCLA. The Buffaloes are no push overs. The defense will be the x-factor for a win in this one.



Prediction

ESPN has the Longhorns with a 79.9% chance of winning this one. The Texas offense versus the Colorado defense in this one. I’m looking for Texas QB Sam Ehlinger to go out with bang. I’m taking Texas by 13!

Final Score

Texas – 41

Colorado – 28