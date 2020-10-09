2020 Red River Rivalry Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#22 Texas Longhorns vs Oklahoma Sooners

Saturday – October 10 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: FOX

Cotton Bowl – Dallas, TX

Records before the Game

#22 Texas Longhorns (2-1, 1-1 Big 12)

Oklahoma Sooner (1-2, 0-2 Big 12)



Picture the State Fair of Texas being packed to the gills. The fair is in full swing, you smell Fletcher’s Corny dogs, cotton candy and Texas sized nachos on plates as folks pass by. The walkways are filled with burnt orange and crimson gear worn by fans from both schools. This is what the Texas/OU rivalry looks like outside the gates of the Cotton Bowl. Well, not this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has closed the fair this year. The only thing that will be going on is the football game with limited seating. The stadium holds 90,000 fans, but will only allow 22,000 for the game. This will be the first time in 26 seasons that both teams are out of the top 10 ten.



Why you should watch this game

Both teams are struggling, but it doesn’t matter! This rivalry is bigger than anything in the southwest. Perhaps it’s the best rivalry in college football. This game will be the launching pad to change the fortune for both teams in conference.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You have to get up early and cut the yard for the last time this year (well that’s what you hope). Your wife has a honey do list that you need to get done on top of that.



Texas Longhorns

QB Sam Ehlinger is in his senior year and he wants to beat OU one last time in his career. He has passed for 924 yards in the first three games with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. Last week Texas dropped an important game to TCU in Austin. Winning this game will give the team the boost it needs. Texas is averaging 51 points a game, but is also giving up 30 to opposing teams. Running back Keaontay Ingram has to get his touches early to eat up the clock. Look for wideout Joshua Moore to get into the end zone. He’s already caught four touchdowns with an average of 18.2 yards a reception. Special teams will play a big factor in this game. Field position will be key.



Oklahoma Sooners

OU is led by a freshman under center. QB Spencer Rattler can play! It will take growth and he has time to master that OU offensive scheme. He has ten touchdowns with four interceptions so far this season. He has passed for 977 yards through the air and run for 88 yards on the ground. He will have to shoulder the load this week. Running back Seth McGowan is also a freshman and he’s from Dallas. This game will showcase his growth from high school to college. He averages 5.3 yards a carry and he’s also a pretty good receiver catching the ball out of the backfield. The defense has to play big this week to secure a win.



Prediction

This game will be exciting! The over/under is 72 which means there will be fireworks. ESPN matchup predictor says Texas has a 67% chance of winning this one. I’m taking Texas by 13!

Final Score

Longhorns – 45

Sooners – 32