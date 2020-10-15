2020 PBR World Finals to Feature Four-Day Fan Zone at AT&T Stadium

ARLINGTON, Tex. – The first-ever PBR World Finals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Nov. 12-15, will offer fans a host of free-to-attend activities in the fan zone in Lot 4 outside the iconic stadium, it was announced today.

The four-day slate of daily activities for the 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast Fan Zone will headlined by the 2020 Miniature Bull Riders’ (MBR) Finals, daily tapings of Flint Rasmussen’s “Outside The Barrel” on the Cooper Tires Stage, and mechanical bull riding, presented by eight-time PBR World Finals qualifier Chase Outlaw (Hamburg, Arkansas).

Additionally, the fan zone will feature the traditional rider black carpet arrivals as hosted by Colby Yates and Matt West, along with a lounge serving the cuisine of local food trucks, and Coors Banquet and Pendleton Whisky, for those fans of legal drinking age.

The 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast Fan Zone will abide by all local and state health protocols, including:

All fan zone attendees will be required to wear face masks.

All vendors will be stationed at minimum six-feet apart to promote social distancing and will be required to wear gloves and masks when distributing promotional and for-purchase items.

There will be a focus on cashless transactions.

Signage throughout Lot 4 at AT&T Stadium to promote fan safety, social distancing and proper hand hygiene.

Social distancing floor markers throughout the fan zone in high-traffic areas conducive to line-forming.

Launched in 2011, the MBR is a stepping stone for youth ages 8-13 aspiring to become professional bull riders. These gritty young athletes attempt to ride miniature bucking bulls, weighing roughly 600-1,000 pounds and standing under 48”.

Notable riders who have ascended through the MBR ranks, now competing amongst the world’s best, include 2018 PBR Rookie of the Year Keyshawn Whitehorse (McCracken Springs, Utah), poised to earn his third consecutive qualification to the PBR World Finals in 2020, and two-time PBR World Finals Qualifier Cannon Cravens (Porum, Oklahoma).

The 2020 MBR Finals will feature athletes from three age categories, Pee Wee (8-9); Junior (10-11) and Senior (12-13), competing through five rounds.

Rounds 1 and 2 will be held on Thursday, November 12 at 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., respectively, while Round 3 will take place on Friday, November 13 at 4:00 p.m. Rounds 4 and 5 will be held on Saturday, November 14 at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., respectively, with the 2020 MBR Finals culminating on Sunday, November 15 at 2:00 p.m.

The 2020 MBR Championships will be earned by the rider in each age category with the most points at the end of the season-culminating event. The champions will receive a cash prize, and champion saddle and buckle, among items.

The reigning 2019 MBR Champions are: Kade Hays (Pee Wee), Parker Crenshaw (Junior) and John Crimber (Senior).

Activity at the 2020 PBR World Finals fan zone will begin daily with Flint Rasmussen’s “Outside The Barrel.” The uncensored, often hilarious, talk-show-like program hosted by the PBR’s Official Entertainer will take to the Cooper Tires Stage at 12:00 p.m. on Nov. 12-14.

Fans will be treated to intimate conversations with the top professional bull riders, colorful anecdotes and first hand insights into the unfurling 2020 PBR World Championship race.

For the entirety of the 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast Fan Zone, attendees will also have the opportunity to try their hand at bull riding, albeit mechanical, under the instruction of one of the sport’s most popular and charismatic athletes, Outlaw.

Currently recovering from reconstructive shoulder surgery, the veteran rider, known as “the CEO of Outlaw Nation,” will be offering rides aboard his mechanical bucking bull for the duration of the fan zone on each of the four days.

Additionally, Outlaw will also introduce a brand new PBR licensed product, Bestway’s PBR Bull Bounce House, which will be available for fans to purchase in 2021.

Former rider Bonner Bolton (Odessa, Texas) will also be present, introducing fan zone-goers to his new interactive sports experience, Rank Ride, an exciting new PBR fantasy game for bull riding enthusiasts, available for desktop and mobile users.

As with PBR World Finals tradition, the rider black carpet arrivals will also be held daily.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 12-13, 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 and 1:00 p.m., a select group of riders will be driven through the fan zone by Ford truck, prior to stopping at Cooper Tires Stage to comment on their season, World Finals thus far, and more.

Along with the various vendors in the fan zone, the PBRShop trailer will also be open in Lot 4, featuring a full array of 2020 World Finals merchandise including jackets from Cripple Creek, Montana Silversmith’s collectible buckles and a variety of hats t-shirts and hoodies. PBR’s newest licensee, Otto Wilde Grills, will showcase the PBR branded steakhouse grill and Commemorative Firearms will display the latest collectible PBR branded rifles, including 3X World Champion Bulls and a special limited edition 2020 Arlington Finals edition.

The complete daily schedule is as follows:

Thursday, November 12:

12-1:00 p.m. Flint Rasmussen’s “Outside The Barrel”

12-1:30 p.m. 2020 MBR Finals – Round 1

3-4:30 p.m. 2020 MBR Finals – Round 2

5:30-6:00 p.m. Black Carpet Rider Arrival

Friday, November 13:

12-1:00 p.m. Flint Rasmussen’s “Outside The Barrel”

4-5:15 p.m. 2020 MBR Finals – Round 3

5:30-6:00 p.m. Black Carpet Rider Arrival

Saturday, November 14:

12-1:00 p.m. Flint Rasmussen’s “Outside The Barrel”

1-2:15 p.m. 2020 MBR Finals – Round 4

3:30-4:00 p.m. Black Carpet Rider Arrival

4-5:15 p.m. 2020 MBR Finals – Round 5

Sunday, November 15:

1:30-2:00 p.m. Black Carpet Rider Arrival

2-3:15 p.m. 2020 MBR Finals – Championship Round

Additional programming for the 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast will be announced in the coming days.

The 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast will be held Nov. 12-15 in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the AT&T Stadium Box Office, online at ATTStadium.com or SeatGeek.com, or via the phone to PBR Customer Service at (800) 732-1727.