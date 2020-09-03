2020 NBA Semi-Finals Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Orlando, Florida – No one pictured that the whole bubble concept would work. Who would have thought that enclosing the NBA, players, coaches, reporters and support staff would work. Well so far so good! The positive test for COVID-19 is null and void and the NBA product is rolling. The first round of the NBA playoffs has been electric. Some series went 7 games and some were sweeps and others eye openers. Let’s take a look at the second round series and key players from both teams.



Western Conference

The Western Conference is showing that the eventual champions will come from the West. I’m predicting that the LA Clippers and the LA Lakers will clash in the WC Finals, but the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets could have some say about that.



#1 LA Lakers vs #4 Houston Rockets

The Lakers put away the Portland Trail Blazers 4 games to 1. LA Lakers center Anthony Davis played like a beast during the series. Everyone loves LeBron, but Davis is the key. Houston has just completed a grueling 7 game series with OKC. They looked a bit drained in their Game 7 win. This series will be “Small Ball” versus “The Tradition”. My Prediction: LA Lakers wins in 6.



#2 LA Clippers vs #3 Denver Nuggets

Both teams played well into 6 games in the first round. The Clippers had their hands full with Dallas and closed them out in 6. The Nuggets played a close series with Utah and won a nail biter in 7. Look for Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to carry them to the WCF. Denver needs their bench to play well to keep them in close games. My Prediction: LA Clippers in 5!



Eastern Conference

From the first jump ball, the Eastern Conference has been off the charts. Teams that everyone thought that would just run away with the series have been exposed. My picks in the East has been dismal at best. I thought the 76ers and Pacers had a chance, but boy was I wrong. Let’s take a look at the Eastern Conference second round.



#1 Milwaukee Bucks vs #5 Miami Heat – Miami 2-0 Lead

Both teams pretty much waltzed their way into the second round. No one thought that the Miami Heat would be in this position. The Bucks are down a pair of games to the Heat. This Miami team has played the Bucks perfectly on both ends of the floor. I can’t believe that the Bucks are struggling against the Heat right now. Game 3 will be pivotal for the Bucks to turn everything around and get back into this series.

My Prediction: Bucks wins the series in 7 games.



#3 Boston Celtics vs #2 Toronto Raptors – Boston 2-0 Lead

NBA fans, Las Vegas and anyone who loves the NBA didn’t see this coming. The defending NBA champions are down two games to the Boston Celtics. Don’t get me wrong, Boston is a good team; but Toronto has the championship title up north. Boston is playing lights out and will not let off the gas. Toronto has to find a way to get Kyle Lowry in a position to get a win. Lowry is the key for Toronto. When he’s on, the team rolls. This series will go 7 games! My Prediction: Toronto wins it in seven!