2020 NBA Playoffs: Break Out The Brooms

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Forget about having home court advantage. Forget the crowds, the arenas and scent of the concession stands popcorn. The NBA postseason hasn’t disappointed fans since the first tip off of the 2020 NBA Playoffs in Orlando, Florida. The best part of the playoffs has been seeing the teams that NBA critics have picked to win it all, being sent on vacation, leaving the bubble and heading home.



Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers – Celtics Won Series 4-0

What can you say about a talented 76er team that got swept by a smaller quicker Celtic team? 76ers’ center Joel Embiid done all that he could do and more, but found himself congratulating the Celtics after Game 4. On Monday, Philadelphia brass fired head coach Bret Brown after seven years. The 76ers were 29-2 at home this year, but failed to reach .500 on the road and inside the bubble. Guard Ben Simmons would have made a big difference in the outcome of the series. The Boston Celtics await the defending champions Toronto Raptors.



Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets – Raptors Won Series 4-0

There’s a lot I can point out from Game 4 of this series. The Raptors move on to the next round of the playoffs, but that’s not what I’m referring to… The Raptor bench scored 100 of the team’s 150 points. That has never happened in the NBA. The Raptors are led by Kyle Lowry and Paschal Siakam. Kyle Lowry sprained his ankle in the latter part of the 3rd quarter and was taken out for x-rays. Norman Powell was inserted into the line up and he scored a team high 29 points. Brooklyn’s Caris LeVert lead all scorers in a losing cause with 35 points. Next up for Toronto, the Boston Celtics.



Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers – Miami Won Series 4-0

I predicted sweeps from the Eastern Conference this year. Miami and Indiana was the series to watch and wouldn’t be one four and out. Both teams played hard and smart in the first round. Jimmy Butler was the difference maker in the series. Indiana committed 52 fouls in Game 3 and ran out of gas in Game 4. In the next round, the Heat will meet either the Milwaukee Bucks or the Orlando Magic. The Heat will have a few days of rest before they play their 1st second round game. Keep an eye on this team!