2020 NBA Finals Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game 1 Info

Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers

Wednesday – September 30 – 8:00 p.m.

TV: ABC

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex – Lake Buena Vista, FL

Records Before the Series

Miami Heat (44-29, 15-22 Away)

Los Angeles Lakers (52-19, 25-10 Home)

“Let’s win this one for Kobe!” It’s the Lakers rally cry for this series. Earlier this year, Kobe Bryant along with his daughter and other friends died in a helicopter crash in California. The NBA was rocked to its core when the news hit. The Lakers are playing games in the “Black Mamba” uniforms. The uniforms are black and made in the form of snakeskin. The Miami Heat stand in the way of destiny for the Lakers. Let’s take a look at this series and key players.



Why you should watch this series

You want to see if LeBron James can get another ring and solidify the LA Lakers as the kings of the NBA. Jimmy Butler stands in the way in search of his own first title.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

The NFL is back and the coverage is awesome. NFL network, NFL TV and other outlets are playing Sunday’s game replays.



Miami Heat

The underdogs will be ready. The Miami Heat have a shot at winning Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers! Tyler Herro, Jae Crowder, Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn have to play way above expectations for the Heat to have a shot! Jimmy Butler will lead his team into battle. This series will rely on a game of runs. The Heat have the best 3 point shooting percentage this year with young guys scoring buckets at an all time pace. Small ball is the style of play while the Lakers possess three 7-foot centers on their roster that play every game. Bam Adebayo is the Heat’s center and he’s 6’9!

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers had to wrestle with the Denver Nuggets for five games. Lakers Center Anthony Davis has been the most consistent player on the squad. He is the x-factor for this team. He leads the team in scoring with 26.1 ppg, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks. He can and has carried this team while everyone gives the credit to LeBron. LeBron leads this team in assists with 10.1 per game. You must remember LeBron won a pair of NBA championships with the Heat 6 years ago. The Lakers average 113.4 points per game and allows their opponents 106.5 points per game. Defense will be the key for this team.



Prediction

ESPN Match up predictor is picking the Lakers with a 57.8% of winning Game 1. The over/under is 217.5 so take the over in this one. Game 1 will come down to the defensive play for both teams. I’m taking the Lakers in this one.



Final score

Lakers – 124

Heat – 115