2020 NBA Champs LA Lakers

The tone was set for a game with with so many underling stories tied to it. This was the year that the Clippers were wrote in as champions, Kobe Bryant passing and the Buss family quarrels over the franchise. In Game 5, the Lakers wore the Kobe’s “Black Mamba” uniforms and looked to close out the Miami Heat only to watch Jimmy Butler will his team to victory and derail the Lakers championship dreams. This is the first championship under Jeanie Buss’ leadership. “I’ve been through championship runs before, but through my father!”, she said during the celebration. The Lakers have tied the Boston Celtics with 17 championships and are looking to add another next year.



The Present

This is the first championship for the Lakers in a decade. The MVP of this year’s Finals is LeBron James. His inspired play lead the Lakers through some troubling times to claim the NBA championship. Center Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, Alex Curuso, Markeith Morris, Dwight Howard and Kyle Kuzma have won their first title. Look for the core of this team to rally next year defending their title.



The Future

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are still under contract through the end of next season. Key pieces could be added through free agency and draft picks would make this team a heavy favorite to repeat. Remember, LeBron has a two year deal in LA, while Anthony Davis has a year with an option to return or test the market in free agency. Keeping key players in place would allow this team to make another run (outside the bubble).



My Thoughts

This NBA season has had its ups and downs in the midst of a pandemic with injuries, players opting out, social injustices issues and playing in a controlled environment. The NBA has shown the world that a season can continue through adverse times. Many critics and sports nuts are putting an asterisk by this championship because all of the teams weren’t able to play inside the bubble. No asterisk is needed, the Lakers won it all!



“And on the 356th day of the 74 NBA season, the Laker franchise claimed its 17th championship in a 106-93 victory over the Miami Heat.”