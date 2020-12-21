2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

North Texas Mean Green vs Appalachian State Mountaineers

Monday – December 21 – 1:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Brooks Stadium – Conway, SC

Records Before the Game

North Texas Mean Green (4-5)

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-3)



This season has been a hit miss season for all of college football. The COVID-19 pandemic has shortened the season with schedule cancelations and non conference games scratched from the schedule. In order to become bowl eligible the rules state that a team needs to win at least 6 games. Well North Texas has won 4 and is playing in a bowl game this year. Let’s take a look at the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl between North Texas and Appalachian State.



Which team will prevail

ESPN has the Mountaineers with a 90% chance of winning Monday afternoon. Can North Texas steal a win in South Carolina? Kick off is at 1:30!



To play or go home

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of your favorite teams have opted out of this year’s bowl games and is allowing the kids to go home and spend time with their families for the holiday season.



Appalachian State Mountaineers

The Mountaineers are led by QB Zac Thomas. Zac has been the key for the Mountaineers offense this season. He has 2075 with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He’s what some call a gunslinger and is known to take a chance throwing the ball in tight places. The Mountaineers defense is allowing 19 points per game to opposing offenses this year. Look for the defense to come out playing all over the field with timely blitzes and stunts along that defensive line.



North Texas Mean Green

This has been a wild season for North Texas. The team has won 3 of their last 5 games with key wins over: UTEP, RICE and MTSU. QB Austin Aune has to play a damn near perfect game against Appalachian State in this one. Running back Deandre Torrey has to establish the run early. He’s a better runner outside the tackles. He averages 5.8 yards a carry which means he needs the ball. He’s the x-factor! The defense is giving up 41 points per game and they have to play stingy today.



Prediction

I’ve covered the Mean Green all season and they have the talent to win this game. The sad truth is they are playing a very good Appalachian State team that has won tight games this year. The Mean Green defense has to play all 4 quarters. I’m taking Appalachian State by 10!



Final Score

Mountaineers – 30

Mean Green – 20