2020 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#7 Florida Gators vs #6 Oklahoma Sooners

Wednesday – December 30 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Records Before the Game

#7 Florida Gators (8-3)

#6 Oklahoma Sooners (8-2)



Oklahoma started the season off slow! They lost games to Kansas State and Iowa State. They looked lost and couldn’t seem to gain their footing. Then they earned key wins over Texas, TCU and Texas Tech. The Sooners started a seven game winning streak. The Florida Gators started 2-1 and made a great run in the SEC. Florida key losses this season: #1 Alabama, #21 Texas A&M and LSU. The game will come down to who can play defense. Let’s take a look at this year’s Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.



The NFL is watching

This game will showcase a few players that will be first and second rounders of the next NFL draft. Florida QB Kyle Trask who’s also up for the Heisman Trophy, Oklahoma’s DE Ronnie Perkins and Isaiah Thomas and nose guard Perrion Winfrey just to name a few.



Bragging Rights

The Big 12 and SEC will go into battle. Everyone in the southeast thinks that the SEC is the best conference in the country, while everyone in the Big 12 begs to differ. This game will be huge for recruiting.



Florida Gators

QB Kyle Trask is a Heisman hopeful. He has huge numbers under center for Florida. He has 4125 passing yards with 43 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. The Florida Gators offense can score points at any time on any part of the field. The offense averages 41 points per game and 508 total yards per contest. Wide out Kadarius Toney is something special, but won’t be a part of this game by opting out to prepare for the NFL. The defense will be key in this game. They give up 28 points per game and gives up 258 yards through the air and 146 yards rushing for opposing teams.



Oklahoma Sooners

QB Spencer Rattler is a freshman that plays like a seasoned vet. He has 2784 yards passing with 25 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He is very talented kid with a live arm. He will take his chances down the field. The OU defense is stifling. They give up a total of 333 to the opposition. The run defense looks to stop the run the run first, but in this game the run is the least of their problem. The x-factor will be the cornerbacks and safeties for the OU defense.



Prediction

ESPN has the Sooners with a 57% chance of winning this one. The over/under is 71.5 so take the over its the safe bet. The Sooners defense versus the Gators offense in this one! I’m taking OU to pull this one off by 10!

Final Score

Sooners – 45

Florida – 35