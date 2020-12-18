2020 Big Ten Conference Championship Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#14 Northwestern Wildcats vs #4 Ohio State Buckeyes

Saturday – December 19 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: FOX

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

Records Before the Kick

#14 Northwestern Wildcats (6-1, 6-1 Big Ten)

#4 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0, 5-0 Big Ten)



Ohio State came into the 2020 season with high hopes on playing in this game. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on this team and the conference with cancellations and rescheduled games. Northwestern has played lights out this year and put themselves in a great spot playing in the conference championship. Let’s take a look at both teams and keys for a victory this Saturday .



Offense vs Defense

Ohio State’s offense averages 46 points per game while Northwestern gives up 14 points per game. This game will come down to who can create turnovers in the latter parts of the game.



The FBS

Ohio State needs this win to stay on track for the National Championship. Northwestern can play spoiler and knock them out of it. This game has so much riding on it!

#14 Northwestern Wildcats

QB Peyton Ramsey and #14 Northwestern ain’t no push overs! The Wildcats has quality wins over Illinois, #10 Wisconsin, Purdue and Nebraska this year. Look for this team to play a “hard hat” type of game. The Wildcats will look to establish the run and control the clock. The defense plays hard, smart and physical. They only allow 14 points per contest. Ohio State’s offense will see just how good the Wildcats are in this one.



#4 Ohio State Buckeyes

The Buckeyes have only played five conference games this year. Ohio State has wins over MSU, #9 Indiana, Rutgers, #18 Penn State and Nebraska. QB Justin Fields was one of the Heisman hopefuls this year, but has been limited to just five games so far this season. He has the numbers to state his case. He has 1407 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He’s second in the country with a 94.8 QBR. Look for him to run up the score on the Wildcats. Defense will be the x factor in claiming the Big 10 championship.



Prediction

ESPN has the Buckeyes with a 90% chance of winning the Big 10 title. Look for the Buckeyes to come out moving the chains. The Wildcats have something to prove and are looking for their chance of becoming conference champions. I’m taking the Buckeyes by 20 points!



Final Score

Buckeyes – 41

Wildcats – 21