2020 ADVOCARE CLASSIC CANCELLED

Frisco, TX – The 2020 AdvoCare Classic rematch between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the University of Southern California Trojans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, September 5, 2020 has been cancelled due to conference scheduling policy changes.

Tickets purchased for the game through AT&T Stadium’s box offices will automatically be refunded within 10 to 14 business days, allowing for normal bank processing. Tickets purchased via schools’ ticket offices will have the opportunity to be refunded with further follow up from the respective school once details surrounding the season are finalized. All other tickets purchasers will need to contact the point of purchase for a refund.