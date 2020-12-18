2020 ACC Conference Championship Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#3 Clemson Tigers vs #2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Saturday – December 19 – 3:00 p.m.

TV: ABC

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

Records Before the Game

#3 Clemson Tigers (9-1, 8-1 ACC)

#2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-0, 9-0 ACC)

What can you say about this college football season. The teams you thought that would dominate the college world didn’t! If you are a football fanatic this game will be one for the history books. Notre Dame has been one of those teams that everyone says is overrated, but they are actually a good team. Clemson has been beating up on teams since Head Coach Dabo Swinney took the reigns. Let’s take a look at the 2020 ACC Title Game.



The team that needs this win

Clemson! Clemson lost to the Fighting Irish earlier this year when their starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence was out dealing with COVID symptoms. Clemson has to right the wrong and get a win this weekend.



The FBS

These two teams are battling for the National Championship trophy. The winner of this game will be the favorite to hoist the trophy.



#3 Clemson Tigers

QB Trevor Lawrence is back! This game left a bad taste in the Tigers mouth this year. Trevor Lawrence is the engine that makes this team what it is… very dangerous. He has 2431 yards through the air with 20 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Running back Travis Etienne has carried the ball very well this season. He has 758 yards on the ground with 12 touchdowns on a 148 attempts. Look for wide receiver Amari Rodgers to get the ball in the open field. He has 845 yards receiving and 6 touchdowns for the Tigers this year. The offense averages 46 points per game while the defense gives up 18 points on that side of the ball.



#2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

QB Ian Book came back for his senior campaign and is leaving as the Fight Irish all time leader in three different QB statistics. He has passed for over 2382 yards this season with 15 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He’s a threat through the air and running the ball. Running back Kyren Williams will get his touches in this one. Clemson’s run defense is near the top of the conference. Clemson only gives up 105 yards on the ground. Notre Dame has to establish the run early in this game. Wide out Javon McKinley will start this game out in the slot. He has scored all three of his touchdowns from that position.



Prediction

ESPN has the Tigers with a 70% chance of winning the ACC. All because of Trevor Lawrence! He’s the difference maker. The over/under is 60, so take the over in this one. I’m taking Notre Dame by 4!

Final Score

Notre Dame – 40

Clemson – 36