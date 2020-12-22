2020-21 Dallas Mavericks Season Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The History

The Mavericks will be celebrating 40 years as a NBA franchise this year. In the 40 years played in Dallas, the Mavs have advanced to the playoffs 22 times, they’ve won three division titles, won two conference championships and won the NBA Championship in 2011. The Dallas Mavericks play in the Southwest Division along with: New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. The division has been owned by the San Antonio Spurs for the past 10 years.



The Present

Dallas has a tremendous upside with some very talented players. Dallas is led by Luka Doncic, a 6’7 point guard that took the league by storm last year. He’s going into his 3rd season and has made his mark on the league since joining the Mavericks in 2018. The Mavericks have a proven center is Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis has been in the league for four years and was originally drafted by the New York Knicks in 2015. This is his second year in Dallas. Shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. will be the x-factor for the team. He is the best defensive player on the wing and he has the job of defending the opposing team’s best player. Last year, the Mavericks finished 7th in the Western Conference with a record of 43-32.



The Future

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the favorites to claim their division and make a huge splash in the playoffs. Head Coach Rick Carlisle has been with the team for the past 12 years, winning the championship in 2011. He has a team that almost mirrors the championship team of Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Terry and others. This year he has to prove that he can manage his veterans and build the team around his young talent. Dallas has a talented team mixed with talented rookies and solid vets coming off the bench. The missing pieces to this team are at power forward, small forward and center. The Mavericks need an enforcer to bring toughness in the paint on both ends of the floor.

Season Prediction

I can see the Mavericks ending the season in 2nd place in the Southwest Division behind the San Antonio Spurs. The Mavs will finish with the 5th seed in the Western Conference this year. Dallas makes it to the second round of the playoffs. Final record: 40-32!