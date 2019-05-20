2019 Western Conference Finals Game 4 Preview

By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Venue: Moda Center – Portland, Oregon

Date: May 20, 2019

Time: 8:00 P.M. CT

TV: ESPN

Records Before the Game

Golden State Warriors 57-25, 3-0

Portland Trailblazers 55-29, 0-3

Let’s face it, I like the hundreds of thousands of basketball fans (Trailblazers faithful) thought Portland would win Game 3. They had the Warriors by 18 points at one time and then Draymond Green stopped whining for calls and started playing like a champion. The defensive was stifling and became stingy in the open court forcing turnover after turnover after turnover.

Golden State Warriors

Keep the ball in Draymond Green’s hands. He’s the best facilitator on the team. He’s pushing the ball down the court after every rebound. He has really stepped his game up through out the playoffs. His points, rebounds and assists has doubled from the start of the playoffs. Bench play for Golden State is key. They can score from anywhere with interchangeable parts from every position. Tonight, Golden State will come out, “pedal to the metal”, on the road to close out the series in 4 games.

Portland Trailblazers

Damien Lillard has been playing with injured ribs. I’m sure that this is the excuse or is it truth to the story? I saw the play that injured him. He was going for a loose ball and Looney fell on top of him. I hate that for him. Injury or not, Golden State has way too may weapons. C. J. McCollum has to get more than 12 shots the whole game. He’s the shooting guard and his job is to get buckets, not watch the game from the floor. Portland’s time is running out and if they don’t play a damn near perfect game, they will get swept!

Prediction

Before Golden State is unseated as the undisputed champions of the NBA. They will pop champagne bottles in every arena in the Western Conference. ESPN has them winning the series tonight and moving on. Take the over for this game at 219. I have Golden State as well.

Final score

Golden State 127

Portland 100

