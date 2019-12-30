2019 Valero Alamo Bowl Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#11 Utah Utes vs Texas Longhorns

Tuesday – December 31 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Alamodome – San Antonio, TX

Records Before the Game

#11 Utah Utes (11-2)

Texas Longhorns (7-5)

This was the year that Tom Herman and the Texas Longhorns were supposed to rip up the Big 12 and make national noise! Utah showed their conference that they are a team to be recognized as an upcoming power house program.

How Texas got here

The Longhorns won 2 of their last 5 games. Key losses for the team were against Oklahoma, Baylor, Iowa State and TCU to finish the disappointing year. It looks like everyone is losing to LSU this season.

How #11 Utah got here

Utah lost to USC in September and then got on a hot streak beating some really good teams. They beat Colorado, Arizona, Washington and UCLA. The loss in the conference title game to Oregon still stings.

Texas Longhorns

Last year after winning the Sugar Bowl quarterback Sam Ehlinger told the world, “We’re back!” Flash forward to this season and the Longhorns had high hopes on becoming the kings of the Big 12 conference, but that didn’t happen. Sam Ehlinger leads a very explosive offense averaging 35 points per game. Ehlinger has great number this year under center. He has 29 touchdowns, with 9 interceptions and 3462 passing yards. The running game has to be established early to wear down the Utes defense. Keaontay Ingram has to impose his will during this game. He’s explosive running screens on the left side of the Texas offensive line. Look for wide out Devin Duvernay who is dangerous in the slot. The game plan for the Longhorns is to play fast and physical.

#11 Utah Utes

Utah is a very dangerous team! They swept through their conference like a hot knife through butter. The Utes are lead by a good quarterback in Tyler Huntley. He has a cannon for an arm and he can run the ball as well. His numbers reads as follows 2966 passing yards, 18 TDs and 4 interceptions. He very rarely make mistakes with the ball. Running back Zack Moss has been eating up yards setting this team up for easy scores in the red zone. He has 1359 yards with 15 TDs on 219 carriers. Tight End Brant Kuithe reminds me of Jason Witten by the way he works the field. He will be the key for extending drives for the Utes.

Prediction

ESPN has Utah with a 66% chance of winning this one. The over/under is 54 so take the over. Utah is a good team, but Texas won’t allow them to come into their backyard and get a win. I’m taking Texas by 6!

Final Score

Longhorns – 37

Utes – 31