2019 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Utah State Aggies vs Kent State Golden Flashes

Friday – December 20 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Toyota Stadium – Frisco, TX

Records Before the Game

Utah State Aggies (7-5)

Kent State Golden Flashes (6-6)

Utah State had flashes of becoming a household name built on an amazing season, but fell short of making that happen. Kent State has been a good team that has the recruiting power to be a threat to any team. Let’s take a look at this game and key players from both teams.

How did Utah State get here

Utah State has won 3 of their last 5 games. Notable wins: New Mexico, Wyoming and Fresno State.

How did Kent State get here

Winners of 3 out of their last 5 games as well. Kent State beat Eastern Michigan, Ball State and Buffalo. While losing their last two games to Toledo and Miami-Ohio.

Utah State Aggies

Quarterback Jordan Love reminds me of a young Russell Wilson. He has the knack of pulling off some great escapes when the pocket collapses. He has pretty good numbers this year. He’s passed for 3085 yards adding 17 TDs and 16 interceptions. He’s turnover prone but he’s dangerous. Running back Gerold Bright has 827 yards on 161 carries with 8 TDs. Look for the Aggies offense to come out smoking. This game will showcase wide out Siaosi Mariner. Siaosi has 56 catches for 874 yards and 8 touchdowns. The offense averages 28 points per game while the defense gives up 29.4 points on that side of the ball.

Kent State Golden Flashes

Kent State’s game plan is to play hard and smart on the defensive side of the ball. The defense gives up 31 points per game and Utah State will score at will if the defense isn’t ready. On offense, the Golden Flashes has a really good kid under center. Dustin Crum will air the ball out in this contest. He has passed for 2333 yards, with 18 TDs and 2 interceptions. He’s not turnover prone like his counterpart. Not only is Crum the leading passer, but he also leads the team in rushing with 560 yards and 5 touchdowns. The key to stopping Kent State will be slowing down Isaiah McKoy. He has 51 catches for 767 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Prediction

This is pretty much a locked game. ESPN has the Aggies winning at a 67% chance in this one. The over/under is 66.5 so take the under in this one.

Final Score

Aggies – 30

Golden Flashes – 21