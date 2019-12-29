2019 ServPro First Responder Bowl Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs Western Michigan Broncos

Monday – December 30 – 11:30 a.m.

TV: ESPN

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX

Records Before the Game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-4)

Western Michigan Broncos (7-5)

Let’s go beyond the heights of anyone beliefs. This game carries a lot of weight for both teams. Playing this game in Texas will allow both programs to showcase their schools and recruit some Texas players and expose the Metroplex to programs outside of the immediate area.

How Western Kentucky got here

The Hilltoppers won 3 of their last 5 games beating Middle Tennessee State, Southern Miss. and Arkansas. They can score from anywhere on the field.

How Western Michigan got here

The Broncos won 3 of their last 5 games. Notable wins: Ohio, Ball State and Bowling Green, but dropped their last game to Eastern Michigan in a nail biter.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

The Hilltoppers finished 3rd in Conference USA right behind Florida Atlantic and Marshall. Their 6-2 record in conference earned them a spot in this year’s bowl game. The Hilltoppers are lead by quarterback Ty Storey. He could easily be a 3rd or 4th round pick in the NFL draft. He has an incredible upside to his game. His numbers this year were decent, but key injuries to his offensive line was a hinder. Look for him to air it out in this game to wide out Lucky Jackson. He has over 85 yards and 3 touchdowns. Running back Gaej Walker will carry this team. He has over 1115 yards on 226 carries and 8 touchdowns leading this team. They are the keys to victory.

Western Michigan Broncos

Western Michigan can play with most teams in the country. Their 7-5 record showed how their season went. The Broncos has an excellent program that for years has had its ups and downs but have always put a tough and physical team on the field. The Broncos are lead by quarterback Jon Wassink has passed for 2904 yards with 19 TDs and 7 interceptions. Running back LaVante Bellamy is the engine to this offense. He will get his touches even when the team faces 3rd and long. His numbers will get NFL scouts out to this game. He’s carried the ball 248 times for 1412 yards and 23 touchdowns. Let’s not forget wide out Skyy Moore. Skyy will moved the chains as a possession receiver for the Broncos. This is a must see team that most folks in Texas don’t know much about.

Prediction

ESPN has WMU with a 56% chance of winning this one. The over/under is 52 so take the over. Two program coming to Dallas to win a bowl game will open the eyes of area high school coaches and players. Don’t sleep on this one fans. I’m taking WMU by 10!

Final Score

Broncos – 30

Hilltoppers – 20