2019 Playstation Fiesta Bowl Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#3 Clemson Tigers vs #2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Saturday – December 28 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

Records Before the Game

#3 Clemson Tigers (13-0)

#2 Ohio State Buckeyes (13-0)

It all boils down to who wants it bad enough. Ohio State walked through the season putting up wicked numbers from start to finish. Clemson did the same, but felt disrespected by the powers that be when it came to receiving their national ranking. It’s playoff time! Let’s see who can get the job done!

How #2 Ohio State got here

Ohio State won the Big 10 title by beating #8 Wisconsin. Wisconsin had Ohio State pinned down for the first two quarters and after half time, the Buckeyes showed just how strong they really are. The Buckeyes are a very dangerous team.

How #3 Clemson got here

Clemson won the ACC title by exposing #23 Virginia’s defense for all that they were worth. The 45 point thrashing put the nation on notice. The Tigers can score points in bunches at anytime during any game.

#2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State scores an average of 48 points per game. That’s almost unheard of especially playing in the Big 10. Ohio State is lead by Quarterback Justin Fields, he was absolutely flawless under center this season. I’m talking ball protection. He had on interception for the year. He’s passed for over 2900 yards with 40 TDs. He was a Heisman finalist and proved to critics that he could lead a team. Running back J.K. Dobbins was also on the Heisman watch before the season started. He has 1829 yards on the ground and 17 TDs on 283 carries. Wide out Chris Olave will be the key to moving the chains during this game. The Buckeyes have to control the clock. Clemson’s defense gives up only 10 points per game on average.

#3 Clemson Tigers

Trevor Lawrence is the key to everything Clemson right now. He will be the key to victory for the Tigers. Don’t get me wrong, the Tigers are dangerous when he’s on! His numbers could’ve easily got him in the Heisman race, he has over 3100 yards through the air with 34 TDs and 8 interceptions. Running back Travis Etienne will be the key carrying the ball. His grind it out style of running easily puts him in another conversation as a great runner. You can place your bet on him going in the first round for next year’s NFL draft right now. Etienne needs the ball. Tee Higgins on the outside will keep the Buckeyes corners busy all game long. He has over 1000 yards receiving and 13 TDs for the season. Keep in mind the Buckeyes the defense is only giving up 12 points a game.

Prediction

The over/under is 63! ESPN has the Buckeyes with a 54% chance of playing in the championship game. This game will be key to the college football landscape for the incoming year as well. I’m taking Ohio State by 3!

Final Score

Ohio State – 44

Clemson – 41