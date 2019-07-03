2019 NBA Free Agency – First 48 Hours

By Joel Montgomery

The NBA’s Free Agency period is here, and teams around the league are already locked and loaded in a widespread arms race of talent acquisition. This includes the Dallas Mavericks, who have made some moves of their own on the pursuit of becoming a formidable team next season. Here’s a rundown of some of the biggest moves:

First off, not to be glossed over. The biggest news so far of this offseason’s free agency is the choice of both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to join the Brooklyn Nets in order to start anew and create a new superteam in the East. With D’Angelo Russell on his way out the door, Brooklyn had money to kill and financially, had no problems signing the two stars and look forward to things once Durant recovered.

The Golden State Warriors surprised the NBA world by acquiring D’Angelo Russell from the Nets in a sign-and-trade agreement. Unfortunately to make the room for him however, Golden State had to trade away long-time leader Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors also managed to resign both Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney to long term deals. While it is currently unknown what the Warriors decide to do with Russell, whether it be play him while Klay is out with his recovering ACL or if they’ll possibly trade him and reap even more rewards as a result.

The Mavericks secured a sustainable plan with eager star Kristaps Porzingis, who agreed to sign a five-year max deal with the franchise, league sources widely confirmed on Monday evening. With the tandem of Luka Doncic and now Porzingis at the helm of this team’s future, Mavs fans have a lot to look forward to. Dallas also secured the likes of Seth Curry once again.

After being the team to win big in the Zion sweepstakes, New Orleans also acquired a big haul when trading Anthony Davis to the Lakers by receiving the likes of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart. The Pelicans during free agency were able to convince JJ Redick to leave The Process behind and go out there with a new team and deal in a much warmer climate. With JJ and Zion now being teammates, old school Duke experience can potentially give the new school phenom some sound pro advice.

The Utah Jazz were able to woo Pacers star Bojan Bogdanovic into signing with them, and now Utah has an intermediate 3 (Mitchell, Bogdanovic, Gobert) that could make some noise with the right guys around them, even in the crowded Western Conference.

Now, the biggest wildcard in question is Kawhi Leonard. His impact on any given game is largest among this year’s free agents, and no one ever has any idea what he’s thinking until it’s spelled out for us. Only time will tell which moves ends up being big wins or disappointing L’s. Who’s next? Stick with BlitzWeekly to keep up to date with the latest in NBA offseason activity.