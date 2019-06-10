2019 NBA Finals Preview: Game 5

By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors

Monday – June 10 – 8:00 p.m.

TV: ABC

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto – Ontario

Series Records Before the Game

Golden State Warriors 1-3

Toronto Raptors 3-1

Game 4 Recap

The Warriors faithful thought if Klay Thompson would play in Game 4 at home then it would be an automatic win. Klay came out smoking hitting his first 4 of 7 shots from the floor. Golden State took the lead and looked as if they would win at home. That was the plan, but no one told the Raptors about the plan. Kevin Durant has been working out in hopes of playing in Game 5. Now you can ask the question, “Do the Warriors need KD to win the championship?” The answer is… YES! Allow me to be transparent for a minute. The Warriors needs KD, Shaq, Kenny “The Jet” Smith and Charles Barkley to keep the series alive. Toronto is in a very good team by playing all four quarters of the game. The world has fallen in love with the three point shot, but when they’re not going through the net it looks bad. Let’s take a look at the keys to victory for both teams.

Golden State Warriors

The champs have their backs against the wall. They have seen this script before. They were down to a LeBron James lead Cleveland Cavaliers team and people left them for dead a few years ago. Steph, Klay and KD put on a clinic and and led their team from the brink of failure to winning the championship. That was then, but this is now. Golden State relies on their outside shooting to keep them in games. The game plan for opposing teams is to protect the perimeter which leaves the paint unguarded. Golden State has to move the ball around and get their best shot. “A long shot equals a long rebound” Kyle Lowry said in a recent interview. That’s so true. Golden State’s post players are watching the flight of the ball but not positioning themselves for rebounds. Rebounding will be the key for this team to securing a win on the road.

Toronto Raptors

Keep attacking the basket! That’s the one thing they should continue to do. In the latter parts of the game, Toronto’s constant attack in the paint stagnates the Warriors defense because they get soft in the 3rd and 4th quarters. If anyone understands the logic of basketball, the free throw line is just that… Free throws. When a team gets on a run, driving the ball to the basket gets you easy points and stops the clock especially if you’re down 10 points. It also takes the crowd out of the game. Toronto has a chance of winning their first championship and silencing all thoughts of a continued dynasty in Warrior land. We all know that Kawhi Leonard will score 30 plus points and play good defense, but will his supporting cast lift this team in the 4th quarter to take home the championship by staying the course?

Prediction

I have been spot on in predicting the finals winning team and darn near close to the final score. I want to contact the Toronto Raptors organization and ask them for a sneak peek of their championship t-shirt and caps. I wonder if the champagne has been ordered for the locker room celebration. Kawhi Leonard is the MVP of the finals. I’m taking Toronto by 13!

Final Score – In Overtime!

Toronto 130

Golden State 117