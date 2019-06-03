2019 NBA Finals Preview: Game 2

By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Place: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, CA.

Time: 7:00 PM CT

Date: June 2, 2019

TV: ABC

Records Before the Game

Toronto Raptors 1-0

Golden State Warriors 0-1

Game 1 Recap

I told everyone in my Game 1 article that Toronto would win the game and my score prediction. Well, Toronto won and covered the spread and I almost predicted the final score down to the number. Toronto came out and played without fear of dropping the first game to the defending champs. At times they looked crisp on passing and creating turnovers. Golden State on the other hand look sluggish and lost on defense. That was then and this is now. Golden State won’t make costly turnovers at pivotal times of the game.

In the last 10 games of the playoffs, both teams are 7-3. They are shooting 49% or better from the floor, almost identical in blocks, rebounds and turnovers. These teams are well matched across the board. That’s why this is one of the most anticipated series in recent years. Let’s take a look at both teams and keys to victory for Game 2.

Toronto Raptors

We looked for Kawhi Leonard to come out smoking in Game 1. He struggled in the first 2 quarters. His play in the last two quarters made the difference. Marc Gasol, Kyle Lowry, Norman Powell and Fred VanVleet carried the load. Toronto’s supporting cast has to play big on both sides of the ball. In order for this team to win Game 2 and take charge of the series, they need to continue to disrupt the flow of Golden State’s offense. There’s no way to shut down Curry and Thompson, but they can try to contain them in transition. Toronto has to play a complete game against the champs.

Golden State Warriors

Game 1 they looked as if no one knew one another. It was almost like they picked each other from a list of players that they would like to play with but didn’t know their style of play. Golden State turned the ball over 19 times giving the Raptors 37 points in transition and position. When you do that you’re basically giving games away. Transition defense was pretty sad. No one covered the backside of the floor which lead to easy dunks and layups. Today’s game plan is to stop easy fast break points and eliminate turnovers. Steph Curry has to stop forcing three point shots and distribute the ball early in the shot clock. Klay Thompson has to get his touches soon and early. He’s capable of scoring 30 to 40 points easy. Golden State will play a much better game today.

Prediction

In this series always take the over. The over/under for Game 2 is 215, it’s the safest bet. This game will be exciting from start to finish, but will end close than anyone expected. I’m taking Golden State by 7!

Final Score

Golden State 124

Toronto 117