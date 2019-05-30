2019 NBA Finals Preview: Game 1

By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

Time: 8:00 PM CT

Date: May 30, 2019

TV: ABC

Records Before the Game

Golden State Warriors (57-25, 0-0)

Toronto Raptors (58-24, 0-0)

How They Got Here

Toronto overcame an 0-2 deficit to the upstart Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks came out in the first two games of the conference finals looking as if they were the team to represent the East. Game 3 of the ECF, Toronto found a way to shake off the two games and win four straight sending the Bucks packing. Golden State played a feisty Portland Trailblazers team lead by Damien Lillard. The Blazers were geared to dethrone the reigning champs and end the dynasty. So some thought… Golden State minus Kevin Durant made a run that shocked the NBA world because they couldn’t do it without KD. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson put up MVP numbers against the best back court in the NBA sweeping them in four games. Let’s take a look at both teams and break down the key players for Game 1.

Toronto Raptors

Nick Nurse is the mastermind behind the resurgence of a really good Toronto Raptors defense scheme. That was the key for Toronto derailing the Bucks. They stopped one of the best players in the NBA in the “Greek Freak”. He’s been running wild all year long. No one picked the Raptors to win the East. Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry will lead this team into the finals with very little rest between series. Defense will be key for Toronto. They can’t get caught up in trading 3-point baskets with Golden State. They have to disrupt the flow of the champions to have a legitimate chance of winning.

Golden State Warriors

“The Golden Dynasty” will be put on a display Thursday night in Toronto. Golden State is looking to add another ring, banner and trophy to their championship legacy. The keys to victory is to put the ball in the air! 3-point shooting will be the focus for this team. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will be the catalysts to winning on the road. The Warriors had plenty of rest between series and that might haunt them in Game 1. Practice and game speed are two different things when it comes to players keeping their edge. One thing to remember, the Warriors can be down 20 plus points and win the game by 15. This is a very dangerous team because they play nine deep with interchangeable parts at all five positions. So pick your poison.

Prediction

This game will be wide open from start to finish.The over/under is 213.5 so take the over; it’s the safe bet. If you start preparing your snacks at 6:30 p.m., you would have plenty of time to get into your favorite seat and cheer for your favorite team. I`m taking Toronto by 7!

Final Score

Raptors 121

Warriors 114