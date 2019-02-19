2019 Monster Energy Supercross Results

By Michael Kolch

Cooper Webb normally wins while being out front or close to it but in Arlington on Saturday ,Webb came from deep in the field to make a pass in the final few feet of the 20 minute-plus-one-lap main event to take his fourth win of the series in the 450SX class. He beat Ken Roczen by less than a second. In the 250SX class Austin Forkner won easily while maintaining the lead most of the race. The crowd of 30,000 plus came out and saw some great and entertaining racing. Here is the link to the results: www.results.amasupercross.com.