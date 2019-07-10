2019 Media Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team, TCU

Four TCU players have been named to the 2019 Media Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team.

Wide receiver Jalen Reagor and offensive tackle Lucas Niang represent the Horned Frogs on offense, while defensive tackle Corey Bethley and cornerback Jeff Gladney were selected on defense.

Reagor’s team-best 72 receptions and 1,061 yards receiving in 2018 both rank second for a season in TCU history. Forty-four of his 72 catches (61.1 percent) went for a first down or touchdown. The second-team All-Big 12 selection led TCU and the Big 12 in percentage of his team’s receptions at 30.1 (72-of-239), the highest mark by a Horned Frog in the 18-season tenure of head coach Gary Patterson. Reagor’s team-best nine touchdown catches tied for the fifth-best season total by a Horned Frog. The junior from Waxahachie, Texas, set a TCU record with seven consecutive games with a scoring grab.

Reagor became the first wide receiver in TCU and Big 12 history to top 100 yards rushing (121) and 90 receiving (91) in the 31-24 victory over Oklahoma State. He was the sixth FBS player since 1996 to accomplish the feat and the first Power Five wide receiver since Dexter McCluster for Ole Miss in 2009.

In voting by his teammates, Reagor was selected as TCU’s 2018 Dan Rogers Most Valuable Player. He became the first wide receiver to receive the award since Cory Rodgers in 2004.

At right tackle, Niang was the only offensive lineman on the Horned Frogs to start all 13 games last season. He did not allow a sack and had an 86.3 percent grade by Pro Football Focus, making him the highest-graded pass blocker among Big 12 offensive tackles who played a minimum of 300 snaps in 2018 and return for the 2019 campaign.

Bethley’s 9.5 tackles for a loss and 5.0 sacks last season were both third on the team, behind only 2019 first- and second-round NFL Draft picks L.J. Collier and Ben Banogu. An honorable-mention All-Big 12 pick, Bethley had at least one tackle for a loss in seven contests and the Horned Frogs won all four games in which he had a sack. He closed the season with sacks in consecutive games against Oklahoma State and Cal.

Gladney was an All-Big 12 selection in 2018. Pro Football Focus rated him No. 1 in the Big 12 in lowest passer rating allowed (46.9) with a minimum of 200 coverage snaps. He also ranked No. 1 in the conference in only surrendering a reception every 16.5 coverage snaps. He had a team-best 13 pass breakups which placed second in the Big 12. He tied for the TCU lead with two interceptions with both picks coming in the final two games, wins over Oklahoma State and Cal. His pick and a career-high four PBUs in the 31-24 victory over the Cowboys came while defending OSU wide receiver and Biletnikoff Award finalist Tylan Wallace.

A New Boston, Texas, native, Gladney started all 13 games last season and has TCU’s longest active streak for consecutive starts with 22.

Over the last five seasons, TCU’s 47-19 overall record and 30-15 conference mark rank second in the Big 12. TCU is one of just six programs nationally to finish with an Associated Press top-10 final ranking in at least three of the last five years (2014, 2015, 2017).

