2019 Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Date: May 25, 2019

Time: 7:30 PM CT

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Milwaukee, Wis.

TV: TNT

Series Records

Milwaukee Bucks 2-2

Toronto Raptors 2-2

Previous Game

The Raptors came out and showed that they were set in attack mode. They picked right up from 3. The Bucks kept the game close taking the lead twice during the contest. It was something that turned this series around. So, I watched a game recap from Game 4 and I finally saw just what I needed to see. The Raptors stifling defense showed up and played all four quarters of the game. Let`s take a look at Game 5 and what both teams game plan for taking a series lead.

Toronto’s Game Plan

If it ain`t broke don`t break it! The Raptors have figured out how to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has been a problem since the start of the season, well heck since he`s been in the league. The first two games of the series, he looked unstoppable as he imposed his will on the Raptors at home. Game three the double overtime game. Toronto took him all the way out of his comfort zone by running multiple players at him. By doing that it put pressure on his team mated to make plays and hit open shots and they couldn’t plain and simple. I look for the same in this game.

Milwaukee’s Game Plan

Three (3) things that sticks out like a sore thumb with this team. They need to implement my plan in this game. First, Spacing! When Giannis Antetokounmpo makes his move to the basket, his teams shooters has to find open spaces on the floor. When your point guard is crashing the boards, there`s no defensive coverage in transition. Second, shooters have to take the wide open and shots and not look to put the ball on the floor. Excessive dribbling allows the defense to stop the ball on the dribble penetration to run plays. The most important and final piece is to play defense in the half court game. The Bucks struggle with playing through the 24 second shot clock. They usually give up lay ups to opposing teams.

Prediction

ESPN is predicting Toronto with a 54.8% chance of winning. Sporting News is saying the same. Well who am I to change what’s the going to win percentage? Betting companies all over the countries usually follows the trend. I will too.

Final Score

Toronto 114

Milwaukee 96