2019 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#4 Oklahoma Sooners vs #1 LSU Tigers

Saturday – December 28 – 3:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Records Before the Kick

#4 Oklahoma Sooners (12-1)

#1 LSU Tigers (13-0)

College Playoffs at its best! This game will showcase the Heisman Trophy winner in LSU’s Joe Burrow and Heisman Finalist Jalen Hurts from OU! This is what I’ve been waiting to see!

How LSU got here

LSU looks like the second coming of the “Greatest Show On Turf” a nod to the turn of the century Rams franchise with Super Bowl winning quarterback Kurt Warner under center back in the day. LSU has basically smashed every team on their schedule.

How OU got here

Jalen Hurts entered the transfer portal and kept OU in the national spot light. Not only did he win there, he excelled at the position while leaving Alabama this year.

#1 LSU Tigers

What can you say about the Tigers offense? They look like a prototype NFL squad that has no problem scoring on any and everybody. Heisman winner Joe Burrow set records with TD passes – 48, passing yards 4715 and passing percentage 89%. I don’t think that LSU will have any problems putting up points, its the defense that disappears sometimes. Don’t get me wrong the defense is good, but they can’t allow OU’s offense to control the clock. Look for the Tigers to run the ball early. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a very dangerous back. He has 1290 yards on the ground with 16 touchdowns. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will be at his best on the outside of the line. Defense will key in the one in order for The Bayou Bengals to get to the National Championship game.

#4 Oklahoma Sooners

I almost fell into the “Jalen Hurts has lost it by losing his position at Alabama!” Boy were they wrong about that. Jalen proved to the world that he can lead a team. Not even two full years removed from winning a national championship, Jalen shows up at OU and puts on a show the whole season long! He was a runner up for the Heisman not at one school, but two schools. Wait! He won a conference championship at two different schools. Don’t believe the hype when some college football egg head says that this will be easy for LSU. The OU defense is a bit more physical and special teams are better across the board.

Prediction

ESPN has the LSU Tigers with a 67% chance of winning this one. The over/under is 75.5, so take the under. I’m taking OU by 10!

Final Score

OU – 40

LSU – 30