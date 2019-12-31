2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#5 Georgia Bulldogs vs #7 Baylor Bears

Wednesday – January 1 – 7:45 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, LA

Records Before the Kick

#5 Georgia Bulldogs (11-2)

#7 Baylor Bears (11-2)

Clean out a small area in your living room. Grab a few beers, nacho chips, dip and burgers. Turn off your cellphone and hunker down. This game will be very important for both of these schools. Georgia will be making noise in the SEC from here to kingdom come, but Baylor has changed the landscape of the BIG 12 conference this year. Let’s take a look at this one.

How Georgia got here

Georgia lost the conference championship to LSU. They only scored 10 points during that game but looked unstoppable before that.

How Baylor got here

Baylor got here by kicking everyone’s butt this year. I was surprised that they beat Texas and TCU, but lost two games to OU, one being for the Big 12 conference championship.

Georgia Bulldogs

What can you say about the Bulldogs? Georgia has been a great football power for years. Jake Fromm has been a class act since starting for the Dawgs. He has passed for 2610 yards, with 22 TDs and 5 interceptions. Look for him to continue to navigate the Bulldogs offense in this one. Running back D’ Andre Swift will get his touches. He needs to carry the ball at least 20 times in this one. He has 1216 yards on 195 carries and 7 touchdowns this year. Wide out George Pickens is dynamic! He can leave school now and become a factor on any NFL team right now. He will be the key to moving the ball against the Bears defensive backs. The Bulldogs average 31 points per game. They will get to get 40 if the defense does its job in this one.

Baylor Bears

No one saw this coming. I covered the Bears while in their darkest of night, but now its day and no one wants to play Baylor! This team has shown the country that Bears roam the streets of Waco, Texas and they are ready to become champions. Baylor is lead by a pretty good dude under center, Charlie Brewer. He has numbers and the talent to open the eyes of any scout looking for a good young talent. His numbers this year reads like a Heisman finalist: 2950 yards, 20 TDs with 6 interceptions. Wide out Denzel Mims is an awesome talent as well. Mims will be a factor in the Bears victory if they target him early and often.

Prediction

ESPN has the Bulldogs with a 69.9% chance of winning this one. The over/under is 41, so take the over. I’m taking Baylor by 10!

Final Score

Baylor – 35

Georgia – 25