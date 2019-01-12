2019 AFC Divisional Game Indianapolis Colts vs Kansas City Chiefs: Game Preview

by Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Indianapolis Colts vs Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday – January 12 – 3:35 p.m.

NFL Divisional Round Playoff Game

TV: NBC

Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri

The Kansas City Chiefs are favored in this Divisional round playoff showdown with the Indianapolis Colts with their strengths and player personnel, not to mention playing in their home turf, but the edge may be the weather. Forecasts in Kansas City suggest Winter Storm Gia could coat Kansas City and the rest of Western Missouri with between three to eight inches of snow before kickoff. That downfall may continue through the first half of the game according to AccuWeather. The Colts played 10 games indoors this season going 8 – 2 in those games. They played seven games in outdoor environments on the road where they went 3 – 4. But if the past is any indications, the weather won’t be much of a concern for the Colts. Indianapolis is 7 – 8 in games where the temperature is 32 degrees Fahrenheit or colder at kickoff, but 3 – 0 against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in those conditions.

The Indianapolis Colts come into this matchup winning their last 10 of their past 11 games including their defensively stifling wild-card win at Houston. Andrew Luck’s seven-year NFL resume features 21 come from behind victories when trailing in the fourth quarter and overtime including a matchup between the Colts and Chiefs back on January 4, 2014 at Lucas Oil Stadium during their AFC Wild Card Playoff game. The Colts fell behind 38 – 10 in the third quarter leading them to a 45 – 44 comeback victory, passing for 443 yards and four touchdowns. This is the NFL’s second largest postseason comeback victory.

Prediction

Even though my Houston Texans were knocked out of the playoffs by the Colts, I tend to stick with those teams that continue. With that said, I’m hoping for a Colts win, but the way the Kansas City Chiefs have been playing all year, its not going to be a easy task.

Kansas City Chiefs 35

Indianapolis Colts 38