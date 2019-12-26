2019 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#25 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Texas A&M Aggies

Friday – December 27 – 5:45 p.m.

TV: ESPN

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX

Records Before the Kick

#25 Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-4)

Texas A&M Aggies (7-5)

Texas A&M was supposed to be the “Bell Cow” of the SEC this year, but that never panned out. Oklahoma State had a decent year in the Big 12. This will be a very interesting game in Houston.

How Oklahoma State got here

Oklahoma State won four of their five last games to end the season, beating West Virginia, Kansas, TCU and Iowa State; however took the loss in the Bedlam Game against Oklahoma. Don’t let their record fool you, they are a pretty good team.

How Texas A&M got here

Winners of four out of their last six games, Texas A&M has wins over South Carolina, UT – San Antonio, Mississippi and perhaps Mississippi State ranks as their best win. This is a good team, but struggled to close out games late in the fourth quarter.

Texas A&M

We have watched over the past three years the ups and downs of quarterback Kellen Mond. We’ve watched him play brilliantly for the Aggies and saw him struggle under center. He will be the player to watch for the Aggies offense. He passed for over 2800 yards with 19 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Running back Isaiah Spiller can get his 1000 yards this season by gaining 131 yards during this game. Look for the Aggie defense committing to stopping the run during this game. The defense gives up an average of 22 points a game, while the Aggie offense scores 30 points per contest.

#25 Oklahoma State

You have to pick your poison with the Cowboys! Oklahoma State has a good offensive line that protects their quarterback. The Cowboys are lead by quarterback Spencer Sanders who is dangerous through the air and carrying the ball as well. Sanders has 2065 yards through the air with 16 TDs and 11 interceptions. He also has 300 plus yards on the ground. Running back Chuba Hubbard needs 64 yards on the ground to reach 2000 yards for the season. He has racked up 21 touchdowns on the ground for the Cowboys. Trust me he will get them and then some. Wide out Tylan Wallace can set a personal best with 97 receiving yards to get a 1000. Look for the Cowboys to put up some big numbers to close out the season.

Prediction

This game will be pretty close from start to finish. ESPN has A&M winning this one with a 62% chance. The over/under is 53.5. Take the over in this one. I’m taking A&M by 14.

Final Score

Aggies – 34

Cowboys – 20