2018 United States Ryder Cup Team directs $2.85 million to community outreach and youth golf development programs

September 27, 2018 Featured, Golf, Sports

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — United States Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk, his five Vice Captains and the 12-member U.S. Team have made a $2.85 million commitment to the 2018 Ryder Cup Outreach Program, which impacts designated charities and youth golf development programs across the country.

Since 1999, and now spanning ten Ryder Cups, the outreach program has contributed more than $25.8 million to more than 200 charitable organizations.

All members of the 2018 U.S. Team, along with Furyk, designated $100,000 each to the charity or charities of their choice. Another $100,000 will be directed to help support youth golf development programs designed to introduce children to the game, provide unique approaches to play the game and deliver world-class coaching and mentoring to advanced juniors who may not otherwise have the financial means.

The five U.S. Vice Captains – David Duval, Zach Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Davis Love III, Steve Stricker – will each designate $25,000 to the charity or charities of their choice, and another $25,000 to help support youth golf development programs.

“To be a part of the U.S. Ryder Cup team is an honor, and with that comes the ability to impact communities through the game of golf,” Furyk said. “Each of our U.S. Vice Captains and players appreciate the opportunity to represent our nation in the Ryder Cup in France, while simultaneously helping others back in America via the Ryder Cup Outreach Program. It’s a powerful combination.”

In 2018, Youth Golf Development Programs that will benefit directly from the Ryder Cup Outreach Program are:

  • KPMG Future Leaders Program: Affords top female high school seniors across the country the opportunity to enhance their personal growth through college scholarships, a leadership development retreat at Stanford University, a mentoring relationship with a woman business leader, and an introduction to golf.
  • Drive, Chip & Putt Championship: A free, nationwide junior skills competition for boys and girls, ages 7-15 supported by The Masters Tournament Foundation, the PGA of America and the United States Golf Association.
  • PGA Jr. League: As PGA REACH’s flagship youth pillar program, PGA Jr. League is a fun, social and inclusive opportunity for boys and girls to learn and enjoy the game of golf under the direction of PGA and LPGA Professionals. Much like other recreational league sports, participants wear numbered jerseys and play on teams with their friends. At the end of the regular season, all-star teams are formed to compete in the PGA Jr. League Postseason presented by National Car Rental. In 2018, there were PGA Jr. League teams in all 41 PGA Sections and all 50 states.

The 42nd Ryder Cup is being contested Sept. 28-30, at Le Golf National in Paris, France.

NAME

COMMUNITY OUTREACH PROGRAM

AMOUNT

Jim Furyk

Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation

$100,000

Bryson DeChambeau

Fresno Nephrology Kidney Foundation

$66,667

Bryson DeChambeau

Northern California Golf Association

$33,333

Tony Finau

Tony Finau Foundation

$100,000

Rickie Fowler

The Rickie Fowler Foundation

$100,000

Dustin Johnson

The DJ Foundation

$100,000

Brooks Koepka

Demeris Johnson Ministries

$50,000

Brooks Koepka

The HBBQs Inc.

$50,000

Phil Mickelson

Phil & Amy Mickelson Foundation

$100,000

Patrick Reed

The Team Reed Foundation

$100,000

Webb Simpson

The Oaks School

$75,000

Webb Simpson

TBD

$25,000

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth Family Foundation

$100,000

Justin Thomas

University of Alabama Golf Program

$50,000

Justin Thomas

Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana

$25,000

Justin Thomas

The First Tee of Louisville

$12,500

Justin Thomas

The First Tee of Tuscaloosa

$12,500

Bubba Watson

Bubba Watson Foundation

$100,000

Tiger Woods

TGR Foundation

$100,000

David Duval

Brave Church

$10,000

David Duval

West Middle School

$5,000

David Duval

Musana Community Development Organization

$5,000

David Duval

Ronald McDonald House of Denver

$5,000

Zach Johnson

Zach Johnson Foundation

$25,000

Matt Kuchar

Camp Twin Lakes

$25,000

Davis Love III

Davis Love III Foundation

$25,000

Steve Stricker

Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation

$25,000

