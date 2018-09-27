2018 United States Ryder Cup Team directs $2.85 million to community outreach and youth golf development programs

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — United States Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk, his five Vice Captains and the 12-member U.S. Team have made a $2.85 million commitment to the 2018 Ryder Cup Outreach Program, which impacts designated charities and youth golf development programs across the country.

Since 1999, and now spanning ten Ryder Cups, the outreach program has contributed more than $25.8 million to more than 200 charitable organizations.

All members of the 2018 U.S. Team, along with Furyk, designated $100,000 each to the charity or charities of their choice. Another $100,000 will be directed to help support youth golf development programs designed to introduce children to the game, provide unique approaches to play the game and deliver world-class coaching and mentoring to advanced juniors who may not otherwise have the financial means.

The five U.S. Vice Captains – David Duval, Zach Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Davis Love III, Steve Stricker – will each designate $25,000 to the charity or charities of their choice, and another $25,000 to help support youth golf development programs.

“To be a part of the U.S. Ryder Cup team is an honor, and with that comes the ability to impact communities through the game of golf,” Furyk said. “Each of our U.S. Vice Captains and players appreciate the opportunity to represent our nation in the Ryder Cup in France, while simultaneously helping others back in America via the Ryder Cup Outreach Program. It’s a powerful combination.”

In 2018, Youth Golf Development Programs that will benefit directly from the Ryder Cup Outreach Program are:

KPMG Future Leaders Program: Affords top female high school seniors across the country the opportunity to enhance their personal growth through college scholarships, a leadership development retreat at Stanford University , a mentoring relationship with a woman business leader, and an introduction to golf.

Drive, Chip & Putt Championship: A free, nationwide junior skills competition for boys and girls, ages 7-15 supported by The Masters Tournament Foundation, the PGA of America and the United States Golf Association.

PGA Jr. League: As PGA REACH’s flagship youth pillar program, PGA Jr. League is a fun, social and inclusive opportunity for boys and girls to learn and enjoy the game of golf under the direction of PGA and LPGA Professionals. Much like other recreational league sports, participants wear numbered jerseys and play on teams with their friends. At the end of the regular season, all-star teams are formed to compete in the PGA Jr. League Postseason presented by National Car Rental. In 2018, there were PGA Jr. League teams in all 41 PGA Sections and all 50 states.

The 42nd Ryder Cup is being contested Sept. 28-30, at Le Golf National in Paris, France.

NAME COMMUNITY OUTREACH PROGRAM AMOUNT Jim Furyk Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation $100,000 Bryson DeChambeau Fresno Nephrology Kidney Foundation $66,667 Bryson DeChambeau Northern California Golf Association $33,333 Tony Finau Tony Finau Foundation $100,000 Rickie Fowler The Rickie Fowler Foundation $100,000 Dustin Johnson The DJ Foundation $100,000 Brooks Koepka Demeris Johnson Ministries $50,000 Brooks Koepka The HBBQs Inc. $50,000 Phil Mickelson Phil & Amy Mickelson Foundation $100,000 Patrick Reed The Team Reed Foundation $100,000 Webb Simpson The Oaks School $75,000 Webb Simpson TBD $25,000 Jordan Spieth Jordan Spieth Family Foundation $100,000 Justin Thomas University of Alabama Golf Program $50,000 Justin Thomas Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana $25,000 Justin Thomas The First Tee of Louisville $12,500 Justin Thomas The First Tee of Tuscaloosa $12,500 Bubba Watson Bubba Watson Foundation $100,000 Tiger Woods TGR Foundation $100,000 David Duval Brave Church $10,000 David Duval West Middle School $5,000 David Duval Musana Community Development Organization $5,000 David Duval Ronald McDonald House of Denver $5,000 Zach Johnson Zach Johnson Foundation $25,000 Matt Kuchar Camp Twin Lakes $25,000 Davis Love III Davis Love III Foundation $25,000 Steve Stricker Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation $25,000

